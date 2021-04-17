OpenEthereum finds consensus bug after Berlin update

Yesterday users on GitHub reported that OpenEthereum got stuck at block 12,244,294, or just 294 blocks after the Berlin hard fork was executed. What happened?

Ethereum problems after the Berlin hard fork

The problem reported on GitHub states that there was “node problem after Berlin fork, no sync after block 12,244,294”. Thus, the GitHub page comments include numerous Open Ethereum users whose nodes got out of sync due to the bug.

For those of you who don’t know, there are a wide variety of Ethereum clients in a variety of programming languages ​​such as Go, Rust, JavaScript, Python, C # .NET, and Java. Hence, OpenEthereum is an advanced, fast, feature-rich, and CLI-based Ethereum client.

In this sense, it provides the essential infrastructure for fast and reliable services that require fast synchronization and maximum uptime. However, this service was hampered yesterday.

What happened?

According to what was communicated on GitHub, after the Berlin hard fork, the nodes were not synchronizing with the Ethereum Blockchain. But what does this mean? Well, anyone running that client, 12% of all Ethereum nodes, essentially couldn’t use the Blockchain until the bug was fixed.

In fact, the problem caused a crash in the Etherscan block explorer. However, the problem seems to have exclusively affected the OpenEthereum nodes, since Geth worked correctly. It is worth mentioning that Geth is the most used Ethereum client.

In this sense, a few hours after the bug was filed, the OpeEthereum team reported having fixed the problem through GitHub.

Apparently the problem was related to a transaction that concerned a smart contract that does not exist yet, but is planned for a future update.

In Spanish, OpenEthereum software valued a transaction differently than other software clients. And thus, this caused the entire block to be rejected by OpenEthereum and with it, the Blockchain became desynchronized.

The event led to Coinbase halting Ethereum and ERC-20 withdrawals, according to a statement via Twitter. Nonetheless, Coinbase subsequently reactivated the withdrawals.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related