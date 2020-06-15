Do you want to anger an Apple manager? say hackintosh and you will see how his face suddenly changes. In case you don’t know what it’s about, we are talking about clone computers designed and configured to run MacOS X, the Cupertino operating system. Many, but many years ago, the company allowed some manufacturers (I think there were two or three) to market computers capable of using System 7 and Mac OS 8. An experiment that did not go well (the few computers that were marketed were very expensive and not too stable) and … well, never again.

Apple’s conditions in this regard have always been very clear and restrictive: MacOS can only be used on its own computers, those designed, produced and marketed by the company and its partners. Any other movement in this regard is, in principle, illegal. And we are talking about something in which the company places a lot of emphasis, which is why there are no commercial offers in relation to hackintosh, since the legal apparatus of those from Cupertino would immediately fall on those responsible.

Or this is what everyone thought until now. And it is that OpenCore, a recently created company (or at least one of recent public appearance), whose business card is a family of three computers that will gradually come on sale, custom configurable, and all of them not only compatible with MacOS X Catalina (the most current version of the operative) but directly with the pre-installed Apple operating system. Hakintosh in its purest form and, of course, without any kind of contract or authorization from those of the apple.

The first of the hackintosh systems marketed by OpenCore is called Velociraptor, It is out now and works with AMD Ryzen processors (3700X and higher), available in 8, 12, or 16-core CPU configurations. It can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, 16GB HBM2 Radeon VII GPU, 2TB NVME SSD, and 4TB 7200 hard drive. Pricing starts at $ 2,199 for the entry-level model, and goes up to $ 4,819 for the high-end configuration.

Later, for the users to whom these configurations fall short, two other models will be launched, T-REX, a hackintosh with Ryzen’s third-generation CPU Threadripper, available in 24, 32 or 64-core configurations, with up to 256GB of RAM and 6TB SSD. and whose arrival is expected in two months. And if you still need more, Megalodon will arrive in just over four months, a team about which nothing is known yet, except that it will be above the previous two.

One of the grayer points of OpenCore is that you can only buy a hackintosh with bitcoin. Yes, you read correctly, due to the conditions of use of MacOS X, they are forced to use this means of payment, they say. In other words, no one knows who is behind the project, whether it is a legitimate initiative (even if it contravenes Apple’s license) or, conversely, in a few weeks or months we will know of the first cases of scammed people when they tried to buy a hackintosh. Mind you, I am not saying that it is a scam, because I do not know if it is so, but what I am clear about is that it inspires little, very little confidence.

And it’s a shame, because if we ignore the legal part of MacOS X, the truth is that the configuration of the Velociraptor, added to the fact that it is a hackintosh (which also includes Windows 10) make it a very interesting option. However, there are too many risks, there is still no background behind OpenCore to trust them so much, and also, there is always the “home” option, that is, personally taking on the challenge of creating your own hackintosh,