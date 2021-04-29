Openbike: a bicycle “for everyone”, printable and designed in the Basque Country

The Arquimaña studio, behind the design of this bike, offers the templates of the parts for free on its website

The project will be exhibited at the next Venice Biennale, from May to November

These are 3D printed on plywood, resulting in an environmentally friendly and lightweight bike

Imagine a light bike. Now a wooden one. And now one that can be “printed”. All that is the bike Openbike, a project designed by the Basque architecture studio Arquimaña. This curious invention, which advocates “a clean use of urban transport”, has been selected to be exhibited in the Spanish Pavilion of the Venice Biennale in 2021.

The prototype of the bicycle will be accessible to the public in the Italian city from May 22 and November 21, 2021, in the 17th edition of the fair, which will be called ‘Uncertainty’ (‘Uncertainty’). A project that starts from the combination of design, crafts, research and technology to offer a “green” way of moving around the city.

Simple manufacturing

The manufacturing process of the bicycle is simple and is designed for anyone to do. Yes indeed, it is necessary to have or have access to a 3D printer. First, the user needs to download the 3D files (which are hosted on the Arquimaña website) and print them on a plywood board. Then, with a bit of glue and some screws, the different parts should be joined: the wooden pieces, two wheels, a bottom bracket, some cranks, a chain and a brake.

Printed parts of Openbike.ARQUIMAÑA

Since the project started in 2015, the design of the bicycle has evolved to become a vehicle capable of transporting goods. A “cargo bike” that, according to Iñaki Albistur, one of Arquimaña’s partners, promises to be one of the most important transports in the life of cities.

“If you can move around the city with something you have done, it is a double satisfaction,” explains the architect. He maintains that building your own Openbike brings “personal development, learning about many things that buying a bike does not have.”

Unconventional architecture

“Our commitment is to make production and manufacturing local, to make cities self-productive again, not to have to be transporting materials all the time, to make what is transported are data and not materials”, explains the architect Rachel Ares, also a member of Arquimaña.

Riding an Openbike.ARQUIMAÑA

Ares praises that the next edition of the Venetian Biennial supports projects such as Openbike, which move away from conventional architecture and that “they emphasize the social or other types of ways of dealing with architecture beyond building projects.”

Activate the local economy

What’s more, its manufacturing method implies the activation of the local economy, since “it generates productivity that stays in the city”. “You can get everything within the same city. If there is a bike shop you can buy wheels, you can buy a bottom bracket,” says Albistur.

Another key point of the project is your commitment to sustainability. “The use of sustainable and clean urban transport helps to reduce the emissions produced by cars and to improve the environment of the city and therefore the lives of people and citizens,” they point out from Arquimaña.