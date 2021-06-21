Openbank lowers its fixed mortgage to customers who document the operation within ten days

Openbank, Grupo Santander’s 100% digital bank, offers a reduction of up to 0.15 percentage points in the interest rate of its fixed-rate mortgages to clients who provide the necessary documentation for the analysis of the operation in a shorter period of time to ten days. This measure, which also applies to those people who bring their mortgage to Openbank, aims to speed up the processing times for the product, which can be contracted through 100% digital channels until the notarial signature.

Those clients who provide the necessary documents such as the last payroll, receipts or the identity document of the holders, among others, will obtain a reduction of 0.10 percentage points on the usual price of the mortgage. In the event that, in addition, the appraisal is requested (the amount of which will be reimbursed a posteriori) and the simple note of the home in the following ten days, an additional 0.05 points will be deducted from the nominal interest rate of the fixed mortgage.

Openbank has one of the most competitive mortgage offers on the market with a fixed interest rate from 1.30% NIR (1.50% APR) and a variable interest rate from 1.95% the first year and Euribor + 0.95% from the second (both cases, fulfilling conditions). Anyone can run a simulation and get their operation pre-approved instantly through the bank’s website.

In addition, until next September 30, those clients who bring a friend who takes out a mortgage at Openbank will receive a 100 euro bonus (with a maximum of ten friends). For their part, these new users of the entity will obtain a payment of 300 euros. To register for this promotion, it is necessary for customers to share their personal code through the app or the website.