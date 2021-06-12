Open your jacket! Chiquis Rivera shows off what’s underneath | Instagram

The beautiful and irreverent daughter of Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera once again captured the attention of his followers. This is to show what is under his jacket, something that causes quite a controversy. Apparently the singer was in a beauty center and to say of herself, she was preparing to receive some reductive massages and mesotherapy.

Janney Marin Rivera She shared that she should not exercise for a month and that is why she has resorted to these methods to maintain her enviable figure, because according to her miama, an increase was made in the upper part of her body.

Chiquis Rivera opened her jacket to share the view with her followers, the composer also showed a special bra, this because of the process she was subjected to; in addition to a girdle, which she well knew would raise suspicions.

When showing her girdle, Lorenzo Méndez’s ex stressed that she did not get a lipo; However, it is important to be well tucked, something that surely many did not believe the daughter of La Diva de la Banda.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image She showed without shame and modeled for the camera what was under her clothes, modeling garments and her tremendous curves. It is worth remembering that many were shocked after the famous businesswoman was shown dancing in her Instagram stories and showing the abdomen and waist of “Shakira, Shakira”.

Rivera assured that her radical change in her curves was the result of taking warm water with lemon in aids; However, social networks were filled with memes for this situation. In another video, this beautiful woman shared the recipe as is, Chiquis assures that she squeezes the juice of a yellow lemon in warm water, as hot as it can hold and drinks it; later, wait for half an hour to an hour to consume food.

The famous assures that this lemon tea burns fat and that is why she has her current figure, but stressed that it was important to complement this with exercise and a healthy diet. On the other hand, there are those who assure that the change of the singer is the result of a liposuction and lipectomy and not exactly of certain products or diets.