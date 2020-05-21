It was in the mid 80’s when Roger Waters, co-founder and at the time bassist and one of the vocalists of Pink Floyd, ended the group’s professional career by getting off the bandwagon of the legendary band. His abrupt decision was followed by a lawsuit against his colleagues, in which the musician demanded part of the rights of the brand. It did not end well in court for Waters and since then, His relationship with the current members of the band, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, has been officially broken.

But although the gap between the old members has been public for decades, what has been completely unexpected is that the bassist has decided to take out the hatchet now, thanks to a frontal accusation on social media against Gilmour, guitarist and singer of the group. In a video posted to Twitter, Waters has directly lashed out at his colleague for not allow you to use Pink Floyd’s official website and social media to promote your own work.

Roger Waters in his protest video on Twitter.

The trigger for Waters’ outburst has emerged from the fact that he would not be allowed to advertise his new version of the song ‘Mother’ on the band’s website, and he explained it himself: “A million and a half people have seen our new version of ‘Mother’, which is adorable and touches my heart. But this prompts a question: Why is the video not available on a website that calls itself Pink Floyd’s website? Well, the answer is that there is nothing of me on the web, I am censored by David Gilmour on that web. “

Waters next reveals that a year ago he summoned the living members of the gang to a London airport hotel with the intention that they could all settle their differences, but the meeting did not have a positive result. And as detailed now, one of his requests during that meeting was that all the members of the band could have “equal access” to the official page of the group to share their respective works. An important detail, which Waters himself has also pointed out: the website has 30 million subscribers. And as he considers, Those followers are followers of the five members, Syd, Rick, Nick, David and himself.

“David thinks they belong to him”Waters continued in his statements, referring to this huge number of fans, “and I think he thinks that way because I left the band in 1982, He believes that the band is his, that he is Pink Floyd and that I am irrelevant and I should just keep my mouth shut. “

The musician has also complained that on these platforms the work of Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson is being publicized, but there is no space for him to share his own projects, among which he cites his tour ‘This is Not a Drill Tour’ or the documentary ‘Us + Them’, which portrays a concert that Waters gave in Amsterdam two years ago, and during which he played some of Pink Floyd’s hits.

The film was presented at the Venice Festival and has recently been released on DVD. “We are not even allowed to mention something like that on the official Pink Floyd page. That’s wrong. We should rebel … or simply change the name of the band to Spinal Tap and then everything will be fine “Waters settled ironically. Now we will have to wait to see if Gilmour counterattacks his words, and to what extent this rifirrafe may or may not trigger a major battle after so much time of silence. Last year, before the mentioned (and failed) meeting of the components in London, Waters confessed that he had not spoken a word to his partner for 30 years.