Open war between Luis Alberto and Lazio

07/09/2021 at 2:08 PM CEST

Maurizio Sarri, presented this Friday as Lazio’s new manager, He asked Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto for an explanation for not attending the concentration on Thursday of the team despite being summoned.

“Luis Alberto did not attend the concentration. At the management level, it is a problem for the board. On a moral level, I am waiting for him to arrive, to talk to me and his colleagues and explain why He has done it, “said Sarri in his presentation press conference.

“If his explanations convince us, the moral problem will end immediately. If he does not convince us, he will have to apologize to me and my colleagues,” he added.

The Tuscan coach, formerly of Juventus, Chelsea or Naples, assured that has Luis Alberto and that he considers him a very strong player in the game between the lines and in the last thirty meters of the field.

In his speech, Sarri also said that He is not affected by the duel with the Portuguese José Mourinho, Roma coach, for dominating football in the capital, but promised to give everything to win the derby.

He also assured that in this year in which he did not train, he did not miss football because he did not like stadiums without public.