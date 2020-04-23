The British press complains about the hegemony of the Scuderia

In a common problem such as the spending limit, each one looks after his interests

The British press is on the warpath. They do not understand the role of supremacy that Ferrari has when they have not won a title for years and fear that the privileges that the Scuderia has historically end up condemning Formula 1 to a collective collapse.

Weeks after the start of the budget ceiling negotiations, there is still no agreement and much of the blame for the disagreement is with Ferrari. Scuderia is one of the few teams that has not announced an ERTE on its roster. The company is fighting to keep its employees afloat without resorting to state aid, and they argue that they cannot support the budget limit proposed by McLaren and the group of small teams because that would mean, for them, firing more than 300 workers.

Despite the fact that the circumstances of the coronavirus crisis make it think about the global interest, to guarantee the survival of Formula 1, it is inevitable that each team looks to itself and protects its interests. That same thing was made clear yesterday by Binotto with his statements:

“If they want to further reduce the budget ceiling, perhaps this would put us in a position to look for other options where to show our competitive DNA,” he said.

That, which at first sounded like a new threat from many of Ferrari to leave F1, is only a sign of their disagreement with the situation.

They are right now the only blockade that does not allow ending the budget ceiling talks and takes the heads of the small teams off their sleeves, and that is why from the British press they attack Ferrari and its hegemonic role within Formula 1, According to Franco Nugnes in the Italian edition of the American web portal Motorsport.com.

“It is a team that despite not winning anything for years intends to dictate the rules of the game for everyone,” complain the English newspapers.

For its part, Ferrari believes that it is already giving way too much by agreeing to lower the budget limit to 140 million euros and is simply protesting against a path that it believes can also lead them into the abyss. An objective for the common good that, again, is dissipated by individual interests. A new war in Formula 1.

