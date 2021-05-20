Open the contest ‘The Martian potato’ to make nutritious recipes on the red planet

Participants can register on the contest website and send their recipes from today

Researchers have looked for types of potato capable of withstanding the extreme conditions of Mars

The variety from Tacna (Peru) is the best candidate for “Martian potato” since it is grown in arid and saline soils.

A decade ago, researchers from the International Potato Center of Peru and NASA launched a project to search for a type of potato that could be grown on a hypothetical Martian base. It might seem like science fiction, but the reality is that the first manned missions to Mars are scheduled for mid-2030.

But Traveling to Mars is complex: from the outset, it is a very long journey of six months one way, six back and another five or six months of stay forced by orbital dynamics problems, but also carrying resources and food for so long is something very complex, that is, that part of the resources will have to be developed on Martian soil.

With this premise, the project researchers looked for types of potato capable of withstanding the extreme conditions of the red planet and, doing tests in arid and very saline soils and with very cold temperatures in Peru, they found Tacna, the best candidate for “Martian potato”.

The contest ‘The Martian potato’

The project served to develop types of potato capable of growing in difficult terrain, which helped to improve the diet in places where until then nothing else could be cultivated like in Bangladesh, where the lands are very saline, but it was also the inspiration to create the contest “La Patata Marciana”, which today has been presented the second edition.

Convened by the Astrobiology Center (CAB) and the Albireo Cultura Científica Foundation, in collaboration with the International Potato Center and the University of Engineering and Technology of Peru, the contest wants to compile a series of recipes in which the star ingredient is the potato.

Find the most nutritious recipe for astronauts

The contest, aimed at professionals and amateurs of gastronomy, aims to unite science and cuisine and achieve that groups unrelated to the world of space or space research “Put yourself in the shoes of an astronaut on a Martian base” and think “how is your day to day, with problems of lack of pressure, oxygen, resources …”, explains Miguel Mas Hesse, head of the Astrophysics department of the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA).

In a second part of the contest, a selection of candidates will have to cook their recipe in front of a specialized court, as in a conventional gastronomic contest, but with some specificities: “It will have to be original, innovative and very tasty,” adds the president of the Albireo Cultura Científica Foundation, Carlos Acirón.