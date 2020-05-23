To date, more than 170 technology events worldwide have been postponed or canceled, and some will simply take place online. This has greatly affected the open-source community. For example, we find that the Open Source Initiative (OSI), responsible for evaluating open-source licenses and avoiding abuse of the ideals and ethics inherent in the open-source movement, says he needs $ 600,000 to achieve his funding goals by 2020. Some associations have already had to do a lot of layoffs. One of them is Drupal CMS, which has had to fire people and needs $ 500,000 in funding.

Several open source projects are going through a delicate situation

Technology fairs, although it may not seem like it, play a key role in the development of these projects, where they can also recruit new talents, meet to coordinate projects, or discover new ideas.

To minimize the negative effects the pandemic is having, a group of community members has created the FOSS Responders group, where FOSS refers to Free and Open Source Software. This group has the financial support of several corporations, and will be in charge of identifying events and open-source communities that are struggling.

The fund is hosted on the Open Collective platform, in which all the money from the funded projects is transparently published. Companies like Google, Indeed.com and Sentry.io have contributed $ 10,000 each, while the Sloan Foundation has contributed $ 50,000. In total, they already have $ 100,000 in funding, and in the event they celebrate today May 22, Indeed.com will match any donation of up to $ 5,000.

At least 1.4 million needed at the moment

FOSS Responders has published on its website a list of the projects that need financing right now, among which is the Drupal Foundation ($ 500,000), the Open Source Initiative ($ 600,000), the Open Source Matters (Joomla) ($ 200,000) and Ajv JASON Schema validator ($ 89,500). Little by little more projects will be added, unfortunately, which can be seen at this link.

This demonstrates the limited funding with which many projects operate. The Linux Foundation can cope with the current situation, but other projects have water in their throats and any minimal disaster can put them in danger.