On May 28, LaLiga announced that it was going to broadcast open football on LaLigaTV Bar, although at the moment it seems that only for residences for the elderly in Spain who want it. This channel costs Movistar 264.46 euros per month for 6 months, 259 euros on Vodafone, Orange and Telecable.

Sky will broadcast 25 free open matches on the Pick channel

Other countries, however, are promoting soccer viewing by offering free broadcasts. This is the case in the United Kingdom, where Sky has announced that it will allow watch 25 Premier League games for free, including the Everton vs. Liverpool to be held on the opening weekend on June 17.

Sky will broadcast a total of 64 live matches for the remainder of the season, of which 39 will be viewed only exclusively for Sky Sports subscribers. In addition to broadcasting the other 25 games on Sky Sports, it will also be seen simultaneously on the channel. Pick, What is it FTA (free-to-air). This channel broadcasts in SD and is available on the country’s DTT (Freeview), through satellite (Freesat, Sky and Astra 2E), as well as via cable through Virgin Media. It can also be viewed on the Internet from the FilmOn in the UK and also from Spain.

Movistar and Orange have launched or extended offers for soccer

In Spain, operators have launched interesting offers to watch football in this expected return. Movistar, for example, has launched an offer where we can contract Fusión Selección with LaLiga for 65 euros a month for three months, while Fusión Selección Plus Fútbol can be contracted for 68 euros a month for three months.

Orange, meanwhile, expanded the free soccer offer that was to last until May 31. The discount offered on the rates Love Unlimited, Love Unlimited Max, Love Unlimited Premium, Love Unlimited Premium Max, Love Business 3, Love Business 5, Love Medium and Love Medium Max with free football will be available until August 31.

However, there will be no promotion that allows us to watch free soccer games open to the rest of the mortals; not even on the first day of the return. We will have to settle for the extension of promotions or price reductions, which make hiring football for the next three months quite cheap.