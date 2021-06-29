open pre-registration for mobile RPG

Since last year we know that the game is on its way “Marvel Future Revolution”, Marvel’s first open-world multiplayer RPG for mobile that promises to revolutionize what Marvel mobile games have been until now. There is no official release date yet, but Marvel has opened pre-registration for the game worldwide.

Starting today, June 29, pre-registration is available to all players on both Android and iOS. Fans who sign up will have priority access to the game when it finally launches and will receive a variety of in-game rewards, including exclusive cosmetics for the game’s starting characters. To do this, you just have to access the official website: marvelfuturerevolution.com.

Working with a world-class IP like Marvel has allowed us to deliver unparalleled mobile gaming experiences over the years, and MARVEL Future Revolution will catapult fans of the franchise to a whole new level, ”says Simon Sim, President of Netmarble. US—. The game promises a fun and engaging experience for both Marvel fans and casual mobile gamers, offering unique action-RPG gameplay on a massive scale.

Sale

Marvel Space Cowboys Board Game

The Infinity Stones are scattered throughout the Multiverse. Use its essence to recruit heroes and villains and earn Infinity Points to claim the Infinity Gauntlet and stop Thanos from ending our world.

Developed by Netmarble Games, Marvel Future Revolution is the company’s first open-world mobile role-playing game. Players will step into the shoes of Star-Lord, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Storm, Black Widow, Iron Man and Captain America as they try to save their universe after a multiversal disaster known as “Convergence.”

Due to the Convergence, numerous dimensions have begun to merge on Earth. Because of this, some have disappeared, and the first engine of Convergence, the Vision Core, has been formed from the sacrifice of Vision …

A multitude of locations and outfits

Players will be able to explore a wide variety of worlds, both original and familiar. Some of the most prominent are the desert wastelands of Sakaar, Asgardian-populated Midgardia, and the ominous area of ​​the Hydra Empire. Marvel Future Revolution promises players an original, cinematic story written by Marvel screenwriter Marc Sumerak, who was also responsible for 2019’s “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.”

From the gleaming spiers of New Stark City to the shadowy alleys of Hydra Empire, gamers around the world will be delighted by the vast vistas that await them to explore in the wild open world created by our friends at Netmarble, ”says Bill Rosemann, Vice President. creative from Marvel Games. Whether soaring through the skies as Storm or blasting through enemies as Captain America, players will be able to live out their superhero dreams on an unprecedented scale filled with all the action, drama, humor and fun fans have come to expect from Marvel.

Costumes will play an important role in Marvel Future Revolution. Players will be able to unlock a variety of skins for their various heroes simply by playing the game. Components can be swapped and changed at will, and Netmarble estimates that the game includes more than 400 million unique combinations. Many costumes have been extracted from the pages of Marvel Comics, although original designs can also be discovered.

Individual and online game modes

Marvel and Netmarble have also revealed what game modes Future Revolution players can wait. Besides the Bell, which can be played alone or with friends, there will be available various multiplayer modes, such as Blitz, Special Operations and Raids. Players will also be able to participate in PvP modes, from 1v1 battles to large-scale 10v10 battles.

Our continued collaboration with Netmarble has allowed us to bring the expansive worlds, exciting characters and fan-favorite stories of the Marvel Universe to mobile gamers seamlessly, ”said Danny Koo, Director of Product Development for Marvel Games. We are ecstatic to bring this revolutionary mobile game to fans around the world and can’t wait for everyone to experience it. “

Pre-registration for Marvel Future Revolution opens June 29 for Android and iOS. A final release date for the game has yet to be confirmed.