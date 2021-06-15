Open, open !, the beautiful Celia Lora and her coat of discord | Instagram

“The coat of discord”, this is how we will call the elegant black teddy coat with which only Celia Lora posed in her most recent photograph shared on social networks.

The daughter of the TRI leaders left Internet users speechless by showing off her beauty to the fullest with only this half-open garment, showing that there is nothing under Celia Lora’s coat.

The Boss from Acapulco Shore showed off complementing her outfit with her long, completely straight dark hair and a very elegant makeup that highlights her beauty.

Lora shared this photo 13 hours ago and exceeded 42 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The MTV star confessed that the image was captured in Guadalajara in a studio that he chose especially to pamper his followers in this way.

The influencer also has more than 9 million followers on Instagram and has become one of the favorites on social networks, this because of her beauty, irreverence and little fear of saying things as they are.

Celia Lora was born famous, it was inevitable that the cameras were after this woman for being the daughter of two great stars of Mexican music, Chela and Alex Lora. However, Celia was not considered a beautiful woman, something that changed radically with the passage of time.

Lora became the attractive and challenging woman she is today and conquered thousands with her personality. The young woman began to make her own name appearing in some television projects and famous magazines such as the bunny.

Celia lora She confessed that it was at the age of 16 that she bought her first magazine and thought she wanted to be one of those beautiful women who caught everyone’s eyes. The actress’s dream came with the passage of time.

Lora more than happy appeared in the famous magazine, but what she did not count on, is that this would not be to the liking of her parents and Chela would give “the cry in the sky” when she saw her daughter in said publication.