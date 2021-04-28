Open Interest on Ether Options Rises 80-fold Amid Rising Institutional Appetite

Compartir

Open interest in Ether options trading has risen from $ 50 million to $ 4 billion over the last year.

The massive growth of the Ethereum futures and options field is reportedly pointing towards a significant institutional stake in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

According to a recent report by crypto investment advisory firm Two Prime Digital Assets, the 80-fold growth in open interest in Ether (ETH) options goes beyond mere retail speculation. As part of its report, the firm argued: “Institutional money managers have moved to begin hedging net long portfolios against events of outsized volatility.”

The same exponential growth can also be seen in the ETH futures market. In fact, data from crypto aggregator Bybt shows that open interest in ETH futures saw a 20-fold surge in the same period and now stands at more than $ 7.68 billion as of this writing.

Source: Skew

Amid growing institutional demand for ETH, Two Prime also predicted that Ether will significantly delink from the price action of Bitcoin (BTC). The Two Prime report also argued that the participation of players with large amounts of money will cause a steady decrease in realized volatility.

In another example of the apparent increase in institutional appetite for Ethereum, the Coinshares report on weekly flows of funds from digital assets saw ETH bucking the trend of investment product outflows for crypto assets.

According to the crypto investment manager’s report on Monday, ETH posted investment product revenue of $ 34 million over the past week. This figure puts the total ETH inflow for crypto fund managers at $ 792 million, roughly 8% of the total assets under management for these funds, according to Coinshares.

ETH’s investment inflow of $ 34 million came amid Bitcoin’s lowest weekly inflow numbers since October 2020. In fact, fund movements were primarily BTC outflows, with $ 21 million (the weekly outflow largest recorded), moving in the opposite direction.

As previously reported by Cointelegraph in February, ETH accounted for around 80% of institutional crypto inflows in the first week of the month.