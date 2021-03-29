Open her robe! Mia Khalifa enjoys showing off her charms | Instagram

The ex actress, model and businesswoman of Lebanese origin, the beautiful Mia Khalifa once again showed off her enormous charms with a robe that she left a bit open.

Mia khalifa Being a celebrity of the show business has the perfect pretext to share any type of photo showing her figure knowing that her fans will react immediately.

It was through Instagram that he shared this photo in which he appears inside his hotel room, which he gave a lot of publicity for the excellent treatment he had.

While tasting a delicious drink Mia Khalifa was toasting how excited and in love she had been with the place, of course its beauty is sometimes surpassed by its charms.

While wearing a slightly open white bathrobe, she let her eyes peek out. huge charms they were inside a thin strappy blouse that barely contained him.

Mia Khalifa’s popularity has only grown for several years, did you know that her real name is Sarah Joe Chamoun?

Since retiring from the film industry, he has done nothing but grow on his own and enjoy the benefits that managing his own career has brought him.