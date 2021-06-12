Open cry! Andrea Legarreta cries in the middle of the program

Crying open !, Andrea Legarreta cries in the middle of the program | Instagram

Andrea Legarreta was a special guest on the Netas divinas program on Unicable, where the beloved host of the Hoy program ended up in tears when talking about her daughters Mía and Nina.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez She was asked about the most special moments with her daughters in the last year and it was at that moment that the voice of the actress also cracked. The wife of Erik Rubin He shared that definitely what was very special recently was the fifteen years of his first-born, Mia.

Legarreta confessed that for that special occasion in which her daughter would pass from a girl to a woman, she imagined a huge and elegant XV-year party; However, the expected date came in the middle of the pandemic.

Visibly moved, the famous partner of Galilea Montijo in the Hoy Program confessed that despite everything she was looking for a way to live that day as special as possible as a family. For the occasion, Andy arranged the dining room of his house as a great party, they shared as a family and Mía danced her waltz with her father, the former Timbiriche.

The proud mother confessed that the best thing about that day was when her daughter thanked her for everything and told her that it was the best XV-year party she could have had. Andrea Legarreta She also showed her enormous pride for her daughter Nina, from whom she indicated she felt she felt bad about not receiving the attention and job offers like her sister.

The TV presenter said that most of the time the attention for projects had been for Mía, probably because of her sweet singing voice; However, he stressed that Nina is a very special girl and her moment to shine has arrived.

The youngest of her daughters received an opportunity in a soap opera and to say from her own mother, everyone adored her and made her feel how special she is. Legarreta and his family made this a very special program, in which he also talked about his life as a couple and that there have even been times when they have thought about ending their love story, but stressed that a stable couple remains if it is wish of both.