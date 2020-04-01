        Open Coronavirus, the Spanish app that wants to import the success of Korea: selective quarantines instead of massive ones

The developer community has long been in its particular state of alarm, proposing solutions to try to control and end the coronavirus pandemic, and carrying them out through different proposals in shape and background with the mobile in the center. From these proposals have come the official apps from countries such as South Korea, China, Israel or Singapore.

And in the same sense, in Spain we already have an open source application, Open Coronavirus, developed by a team led by clinical researcher Aurelia Bustos, with whom we have spoken to learn about its philosophy and operation. An app built in parts and trying to bring to our country the best of what, for now, has proven to be the most efficient app of all those presented, the Korean one. Open Coronavirus is an app that wants promote free movement in times of quarantine.

Controlled mobility with an app built on three levels

The Open Coronavirus app is based, as we said, on the developed and implemented by South Korea, one of the countries that is best managing the pandemic that plagues the planet from a parallel to the opposite and back to the beginning. In 2017, South Korea registered about 51.5 million citizens and for now controls the pandemic with about 10,000 infected and just over 160 deaths.

Open Coronavirus is developed at three levels, bringing the best of the South Korean app but establishing a modular design that allows sections such as the one dedicated to user controls by geolocation (knowing where they are and where they have been) to be simply optional at the time of implementation depending on the needs of the competent authority that implements it in their system.

“Being modular, it does not necessarily have to take the part of geo-positioning. Geo-positioning can be done in many ways”, explains Aurelia Bustos. There are many types of control by geolocation, the one that uses GPS, the one that is established through Bluetooth (as the Singapore app has done) and the positioning through the cells of mobile operators, such as the one that is already running nationwide after the Valencian pilot . And all of them are supported in Open Coronavirus.

Being built by modules, many of them are options, such as the one that tracks the geolocation of users

Open Coronavirus consists of three levels: that of the app installed on our mobile phones, the central management of data from the competent authority and that of checking at control points, also at the service of the authority. At all times, installing this app would be a voluntary process, although we would probably be interested in doing so, since if this system were installed, Open Coronavirus would allow many users to leave the quarantine period in which they are currently.

“This application what it is going to allow to do is a differential quarantine. Differential in the sense that it is not indiscriminate, which is incompatible with the development and maintenance of the economy.” Given that it would be very complex and harmful for the economy to maintain confinement until the vaccine was found, for which there would still be between 12 and 18 months, with Open Coronavirus it would be established a one-person validation method that allowed free movement of those users who did not pose a risk to the rest in the form of foci of contagion.

“Now we have the option of being all at home, we must do a quarantine measure yes or yes, but how can we do it rationally? Applying it only in cases where it is necessary to do it”

Using the Open Coronavirus app would be linked, however, to carrying out one or more of the disease detection tests. As Aurelia Bustos indicates, when we register in the app, it does not have any information about us, and the performance of this test allows us to know whether or not our movement away from home is allowed by the responsible authorities. Perhaps this is a good time to explain how the application works.

How Open Coronavirus works

As we have said, Open Coronavirus is divided into three levels, but only one of them is installed on our mobile phone. The specific app would ask us to register, after which we would obtain a black QR code. Black would indicate that the app does not have information about our risk level for others, and we would have to perform a face-to-face test to obtain the free circulation pass. This QR code is important because it would be the verifier, by the authority, that we have permission to circulate, and we could be asked to verify it just as we request a DNI or a vehicle circulation permit.

To carry out this test we would have to go to a point established by the authorities far from the health centers, as a drive-through “so that you do not go to collapse a health center”. If the test turns out to be negative, the information would travel through the system established by the authorities to our phone, which would show the QR code in green, which would guarantee free movement. The patients already recovered, and therefore immunized, would also have the QR code always green.

Our QR can be black, yellow, green or red, depending on our level of infection

If you test positive for coronavirus the quarantine protocol would be activated depending on our level of severity, and our QR code would turn red. Open Coronavirus also has a series of self-diagnosis tests in the app for citizens, so that we know at what point of the disease we are if we are infected, or if the symptoms we experience correspond or not to those indicated by experts. in regards to the Covid-19.

The authorities could ask us to check our QR and thus verify that it is green and we have permission to circulate

Bustos tells us that the self-diagnosis test “can be done iteratively, as many times as necessary”. Good because we have been in contact with people who may be infected, and therefore also us, or if we want to know how we are evolving if we have the disease. At all times, the app would tell us what steps to take in addition to the self-quarantine if necessary.

The problem right now is that there are not enough screening tests for Covid-19, first because we are in the midst of a health crisis that does not allow its availability far from the most urgent circles, and second because they are expensive tests. Bustos tells us that one of the methods to access them in the future would consist of a kind of sponsorship of the tests, either by the authorities or by private entities. “Employers can decide to pay this test to their employees and to join them and not have to do an ERTE.”

The app as a future resource and as “ITV” for health

Because the coronavirus is going to spend time between us, and the vaccine is still far from being achieved in temporary terms, Bustos considers that one of the options for Open Coronavirus is to become a regular use app, and it does not have to be linked only to the coronavirus itself as it could be established as one more government resource for this and other health or security crises.

“It doesn’t have to be just the coronavirus, it can be anything that endangers the health of others, it can be like ITV, it’s the same. I see it the same as ITV. If you have a faulty car, you put at risk the rest, because this is the same, can be applied to the coronavirus and future crises. Always under the current regulatory framework. ”

The Open Coronavirus app has been implemented, as we said before, by modules and It is not intended to be an app for constant and mandatory use This decision would have to be made by the authorities that adopt it and integrate it with their systems. “We give the support of the technology and the modules that can be adapted according to each autonomous community, as they want to adapt it. If an authority wanted to make it mandatory, they put it, but we are not going to say it.”

Busts indicates that there are several autonomous communities interested, and also some organizations at the central level, although it prefers not to provide more data so as not to interfere in the different processes. Lastly, it highlights that Open Coronavirus is an open source initiative and that the community that supports and develops it is growing. “It is translated into multiple languages, because we believe that this is a problem in which everything that can be contributed will be little, and should be extrapolated to anywhere.”

.