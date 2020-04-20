A family uses a television payment platform in Madrid, during the quarantine of the coronavirus. Jaime Villanueva Sánchez

With the news of compulsory isolation in homes in Italy and Spain, there were also announcements from different companies to offer free content through their Internet platforms. Since the first weeks of March, publishers, streaming platforms, television or video games have displayed offers and temporarily released their content, especially audiovisual content, so that more people can access it, almost without restrictions.

Thus, since the state of alarm, activity in the video game sector has shot up 271%, according to Telefónica data. Matteo Sciutteri is 40 years old and is an Italian video game developer. He is the founder of the RuneHeads company and the first week of March released dozens of keys so that users could download them for free. He claims that more than 500,000 people visited the link he published on his social networks in the first ten days. “I released 100 keys to my Fall of Light and Conglomerate 451 games for Steam, PS4, Xbox1 and Nintendo Switch. Then I contacted a group of independent developers, my friends, to ask them for keys to their games and added them on a sheet. Later, many players and developers gave me more clues ”, he tells from his confinement in Plasencia, in the Emilia Romagna region, one of the first to suffer the onslaught of the pandemic. After launching the idea, Sciutteri has already released more than 5,000 games.

The Polish sales and distribution service, GOG, for example, has made 27 games available to users for free download during this quarantine. Other options that are temporarily free can be found at Jack Box Games, Sports Interactive, Epic Games Store, among others.

Now, large developers and companies offer only some of their video games at no cost, while in other cases they lower prices or launch other offers. Even, several companies are taking advantage of this time of confinement to announce their next releases and put temporary accesses to test them.

But it is the streaming platforms and audiovisual content that register the highest user growth due to isolation. They include companies such as Movistar, Yoigo, Vodafone, Sky or Amazon. Àlex Martínez Roig, director of content for Movistar +, confirms that the number of subscribers to his Movistar + Lite application increased significantly during the weeks of confinement. The data provided by the company shows that the number of subscribers has multiplied by 6.8 (compare last April 12 with the records of March 8). “What we have done is give the first month of access at no cost to everyone and regardless of the operator with whom they have contracted telephony, and, above all, we have increased our content, which has been expanded with cinema channels and with those of the open television offer ”, he indicates. From the moment they register, users have a free month. “We believe that the entertainment offer is super important for a society that is cloistered in their homes and in that sense we do not want anyone to miss out on the programs that we can offer,” says Martínez.

The series, mainly those of own production, are the most viewed content in the Movistar + Lite application, while in the platform as a whole, the most consumed content is entertainment (24%) followed by cinema (23%), which , as confirmed by the company, is what has grown the most. In this sense, other platforms such as Flixolé or Rakuten have also increased their offer of free movies that are temporarily available.

Adult entertainment has not been left out of these initiatives. The Pornhub platform announced on March 17 to give free access to its premium content in Spain due to the quarantine. The free service will run until April 23. One of the best-known adult content platforms in the world thus encourages its Spanish, Italian and French users to “help flatten the contagion curve” and stay at home. The portal has assured that the daily traffic on its page has increased on average by 5.7% since some governments decreed measures to restrict mobility.

Books and magazines

Away from broadcasts and audiovisual content are other efforts by companies and publishers to provide free books, comics, and other publications during confinement. The publisher Hearst Spain, for example, released their magazines from March 12 to April 1, 19 so that those interested could download them for free. Among them, Fotogramas, Cosmopolitan, ELLE or Esquire. After finishing the free period, the publisher has focused its efforts on publishing content specialized in the physical and psychological well-being of its readers. Editorials like Roca, Planeta or Anagrama, along with collaborations with platforms like Amazon, have released some of their free titles. Silvia Sesé, editorial director of Anagrama, assures that this situation is an opportunity to join all the samples of generosity that its contents have made available to the public and readers from different areas of culture. “The reactions of appreciation and gratitude have been numerous, and we have also collected some criticism of what some suppose a devaluation of our business object. However, we believe that today more than ever we must remember that the book is an essential asset, ”he says.

The PRISA print media (EL PAÍS, Cinco Días and As) have also offered their paper editions in PDF version for free since the state of alarm was declared.

The comic industry is no stranger to these movements. Cristina Carrasco, aka Kris Karras, is editor-in-chief of the Karras Cómics publishing house. With enthusiasm, he says that since they announced that they would make all their content available to the public, they have had more than 6,500 new registrations, not only in Spain, since in South America they also live in temporary isolation from the coronavirus. “It is our grain of sand to better cope with this confinement,” he says.

Accessible comics

Confinement opens the door to increased consumption of books, series, movies, music, or newspapers. As regards the comic industry, most of the initiatives are individual. Artists, screenwriters, and cartoonists such as Cristina Durán, Juan Antonio Torres “El Torres”, Vicente Cifuentes or Santiago García, and sites like Amigo Comics, Karras, AfterCOMIC or Dibbuks by other booksellers, have released content on their web pages For those who prefer to opt for this type of entertainment to make the time spent at home more enjoyable.

