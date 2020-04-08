Without football but with activity in the offices. The clubs begin to plan the next season, and although the market is closed the movement does not stop even if it is teleworking. One of the players whose price has risen like foam in recent months is Diego Carlos, Sevilla central which has aroused the interest of several greats in Europe, among them the Real Madrid, as OKDIARIO advanced, the Barcelona or Liverpool.

The Brazilian defender was curdling a spectacular season until the break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monchi, an expert in the French market, paid Nantes around 15 million euros for it in the summer, and in just a few months its market value has multiplied. Its termination clause amounts to 75 kilos, a high amount that could be negotiated in any case with a Sevilla that usually listens to offers for its players.

Whim of Klopp

In fact, the sports management of Seville is already studying the power station market to look for a possible substitute for Rio de Janeiro, which is on the agenda of several of the most important clubs on the continent. Real Madrid collects his reports, but will have competition. In England they assure that Diego Carlos is a priority target for Jurgen Klopp to reinforce behind Liverpool. He considers that the Sevilla player can form a fearsome couple with Van Dijk and the idea is to make an offensive for him in the summer.

The thing is not there. In Barcelona they also talk about the interest of the Barça team in the footballer. In fact, it is speculated that Rakitic, who welcomes returning to Seville, could be used as a bargaining chip in a hypothetical transfer of Diego Carlos, who likes it at the Camp Nou to shore up the rear. It is expected a summer moved around the figure of the Brazilian central defender, who has uncovered himself as a high-level defender this year.