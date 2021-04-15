Open Ana Cheri account on Twitter to show her figure! | Instagram

One of the celebrities of social networks is Ana Cheri who recently decided to open an account on Twitter in order to show his figure without any penalty.

This decision was made because Instagram constantly marks her photos as risque, and on some occasions it has censored her.

Definitely the model and businesswoman American Ana Cheri is one of the few personalities on the Internet who cares about sharing entertaining content for her fans.

That is why it is her annoyance that the application limits her in terms of the content she shares on Instagram, perhaps you will remember that she also opened an account on OnlyFans where he does not charge to subscribe to it, which his fans were fascinated by.

In the publication she shared on Twitter on April 12, she appears wearing a schoolgirl uniform, the model looks very flirtatious, not only because of how short and revealing it is, but because of her look and red lips that invite you to want to see more.

Although he is starting with this account, he will surely soon begin to have more followers, especially since this will be his official Twitter, because you will know that several accounts were launched in his name.