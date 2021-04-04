Open an account at OnlyFans! Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca | Instagram

The famous couple, Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon fonseca, shared a video on their social networks to publicize their new adventure that they are living, since they recently opened their account on the famous platform of OnlyFans.

The truth is that Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca have proven to be one of the most beloved couples on social networks such as Instagram, where they delight their millions of followers with their fun dances and their occurrences.

Also, as if it were little since they welcomed the little girl Blu Jerusalema, they do not stop wasting tenderness by letting us see their new facet as parents.

It may interest you: It was already born! Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca are already parents

But that’s not all, since now they decided to join the celebrities who created an account on OnlyFans, where they will share 100% exclusive content.

This is how they made it known through a video shared on their official Instagram account, where they invite their followers to follow them on that platform as well.

Follow us in our day to day with exclusive content never seen before, in @onlyfans where we will be sharing our routines, trips, business, secrets and much more “, is the message that can be read next to the video.

As expected, the fans of the famous couple were quick to react, and so far it has accumulated more than 3 million likes and millions of comments from users of the camera’s social network.

This news took users by surprise, as some assured that it was not necessary, since Gianluca and Sharon have all the money in the world.

However, positive comments were also present, and several fans asked them how much the subscription costs to be able to see the exclusive content.

It may interest you: With only one sheet !, Lizbeth Rodríguez is recorded for networks

And although at the moment we do not know what exactly they will share on OnlyFans, perhaps Gianluca gave a small preview a few days ago on Instagram, when he showed his ability as a gardener.

And it is that since the Italian businessman and the Venezuelan model became parents, he decided to change the parties and his life of luxury for much more home activities.

To prove it, he recently put the land to work, laying the lawn of the huge garden that he owns in his luxurious and large mansion.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

You have to know everything underneath the beautiful things in life in order to truly appreciate it. Get your hands dirty to clean your heart, “Gianluca wrote alongside the video.

The truth is that Internet users thought this new news was a joke, because they never thought it was real because, as we mentioned before, the Italian has plenty of money.

It is worth mentioning that the Italian businessman and the Venezuelan model met in 2018 in Miami (Florida), when she was 23 years old and he was 50.

It may interest you: Overwhelmed !, Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja worry

However, the age difference has never been an impediment for them to move on with their love story.

In fact, both have found in the other the perfect life partner and the ideal person with whom to start a family.

His story began during one of the famous choreographies for Instagram of the businessman in which Sharon participated as a model.