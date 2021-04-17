Open 250 Belgrade: Djokovic surrounds himself with seven Serbs at the Open 250 in Belgrade

Updated 04/17/2021 – 17:35

Novak Djokovic has worked hard to get Belgrade to have two category 250 tournaments, one of which will take place next week and the other the week before Roland Garros. Similarly, The Novak Tennis Center will also host a WTA event from May 16-22..

The Serbian, after falling this week in the eighth of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 with the British Daniel Evans, will have a chance to leave the defeat behind surrounded by his team.

In fact, a total of seven Serbs appear in the main draw alongside the world number one: Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Nikola Milojevic, Viktor Troicki and Danilo Petrovic. The last three participate thanks to an invitation.

The tournament has been significantly affected in its participation by the last minute casualties of Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils.