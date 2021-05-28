Opel’s beam towards full electrification: from the Corsa to the Vivaro

Enlarge

Opel seems to finally have happy moments with a master who wants him to get the best of himself instead of just covering the record as in his later years under the yoke of General Motors. In this new stage at Stellantis, Opel is one of the brands that is most committed to its future, as its complete electrified range makes clear.

Stellantis has finally given Opel a realistic and forward-looking plan for the future and is clear that its German brand has great potential. It is clear that electrification is present rather than future, so, as if taking advantage of the lightning that presides over the armor of all Opels, the objective that the group has set is that the entire range of Opel models is electrified. In this way, in 2024 all Opel models will have, at least, one version that equips some kind of electrification, from microhybridization systems to, as suggested by the Opel Vivaro Hydrogen prototype, hydrogen fuel cells.

It may seem like an ambitious project, but the reality is that already today the Opel range has a wide variety of electrified models that will grow even more in the coming weeks with the arrival of the electric Opel Combo and, later, the new generation of the Opel Astra and the Opel Movano also electric.

Although there is no concrete data, it is enough to know how to add to assume that the new Opel Astra shares hybrid and electric versions that have been unveiled with the new Peugeot 308 2021, with which it will share platform and technology.

What electrified alternatives are there in the Opel 2021 range

Currently Opel offers two electrification alternatives in its models: plug-in hybrids and 100% electric, to which will be added the 48-volt microhybridisation, a conventional hybrid and, probably, of hydrogen fuel cell if the Opel Vivaro fuel cell continues its development.

Depending on the segment, Opel currently offers full electrification or plug-in hybrid alternatives in various models, reserving each technology for those ranges in which it makes the most sense. In this way, the 100% electric models are reserved for those mainly destined for urban and perimeter routes (that is, in utility vehicles such as the Corsa e and last-mile delivery vehicles, Vivaro e and Combo e), leaving models such as the Grandland X as plug-in hybrids as they are family-profile vehicles that can cover long distances on family trips.

In this way, Opel’s electrified range that is now available consists of the following models:

Opel Corsa e: a utility vehicle with an electric motor of 136 hp and more than 330 km of autonomy according to the WLTP cycle that stands out for its performance, its equipment and liquid-cooled batteries that have a guarantee of 8 years or 160,000 km and that do not It loses nothing of habitability, trunk, equipment or quality with respect to its combustion brothers.

Opel Mokka e: an SUV that shares its electrical system with the Corsa and that stands out for its design, sophistication and elements such as the two 12-inch and 10-inch digital displays on the dashboard.

Opel Vivaro e: both in its commercial version (Vivaro) and in the one intended for passengers (Zafira e Life), this large vehicle stands out for its category-leading autonomy with more than 300 km of range with the option of 75 kWh batteries capacity and the possibility of towing a trailer of up to 1,000 kg, qualities that make it unique in its category, ahead of the competition, which it also exceeds in a very low cost of use.

Opel Combo e: Again, electric technology is offered for both the Combo e light commercial vehicles and the versions intended for a more mixed use, the Combo e Life. Great autonomy, a very tight cost of use and easy recharging are its main arguments.

Opel Grandland X Hybrid: the Opel midsize SUV has PHEV technology in its hybrid versions, both with 2-wheel drive and 225 hp and in the Hybrid 4 with all-wheel drive and 300 hp. Its electric range exceeds 50 km, more than enough for many drivers to use it daily as if it were a 100% electric car, but with the advantage of being the only car at home and also using it for vacation trips as a family thanks to its combustion mechanics.

The electric Opels to come

The presentation of the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD Concept made it clear a week ago that the electrification of Opel is not going to stay where it is and that new models will arrive that will have the electrons to move. The new generation of the Opel Astra, which could arrive at the end of this year, and the Opel Movano e are already confirmed, but it is also assumed that not much beyond 2022 it will be ready the new generation of the Opel Insignia, at which point Opel will no longer have any platform inherited from its past with GM.

With this in mind, it is clear that the lightning brand has everything to face to meet its electrification schedule and have its full range loaded by 2024.

