Opel will soon be a 100% electric brand (and it will celebrate it like this)

The boss of the lightning firm ensures that from 2028 the brand will focus entirely on 100% electric models, something that will mean the resurgence of the legendary Opel Manta as a zero-emission car.

More and more brands are announcing their plan to fully electrify in just a few years. Now it is the turn of Opel, who through the mouth of its CEO, Michael Lohscheller, has made public its intention to focus on the production and commercialization of fully electric models from 2028. In addition, the German manufacturer of Stellantis will enter the world’s largest automobile market, the Chinese, as another flagship in terms of “zero emissions” mobility.

Opel Astra 2021: it is seen for the first time

Both news, presented by Lohscheller in the framework of EV Day 2021 held digitally by the consortium that already make up PSA and FCA, are accompanied by another no less important: the future launch of a 100% electric blanket which represents the rebirth of a mythical car in the history of Opel and that could even leave the door ajar to the realization of the GSe ElektroMOD variant that fascinates us so much.

How the future of Opel has changed …

“This demonstrates the brand’s clear commitment to electric mobility. We are on the way to reinvent Opel, transforming ourselves into a young, ecological and global brand, something that is evident with our next jump to China “, assures Lohscheller.

Four years before that key date given by the general manager of Rüsselsheim, in 2024, Opel will already have a catalog in which all its models will have their corresponding electrified version, which shows that, thanks to the French capital of PSA, the blitz firm has an enviable health. Who was going to tell him three or four years ago …

