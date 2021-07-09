Opel will say goodbye to combustion engines in 2028 and confirms it together with the relaunch of the legendary electric Opel Manta

Retro is undoubtedly in fashion, you just have to take a walk down the street and see the eighties styles or read Engadget regularly, finding launches such as the Nokia 2720 renewed in mobile phones or a revived Renault 5 that goes to the electric field. And on the last line is the also resurrected Opel Manta, which returns in electric format and also dyeing everything yellow.

An intention that was already rumored in 2011, talking about recovering sports models such as the Opel Manta or the Opel GT. And ten years later the brand not only confirms what was already rumored, but also takes the opportunity to announce that in 2028 Opel will only produce electric cars.

An increasingly “blue” 2030 when it comes to car manufacturers

There are already several brands that have confirmed that in a few years combustion will no longer be an option in your shop windows. Advertisements such as Audi, Fiat, Honda, Renault and more brands already have a year marked for that turning point, in fact the PSA group (now Stellantis), which includes Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, DS and Vauxhall, announced already in 2019 that by 2025 all its vehicles will be electric or plug-in hybrids.

Opel has confirmed it in the Stellantis EV Day 2021, although they have specifically pointed out that the range will be fully electrified in 2024 and say goodbye to combustion engines by 2028.

The announcement has been rounded off with the new electric Opel Manta o Blanket-e, as mentioned in the statement. What they have not yet confirmed is that the design is a reinterpretation of the Manta that was manufactured between 1970 and 1988, although after announcing the Manta GSe ElektroMOD it would be possible to think that it will have that retro style.

However, the photos of the concept that they have prostrated in the statement show a much more contemporary style, almost more going to the SUV than to a sports car with a low chassis and pronounced front. It remains to be seen too what platform will they use (It is possible that some of the new ones that Stellantis recently announced), as well as the rest of the specifications such as the motor, batteries, charging and power, among others.

Opel Manta e-concept.

They have not commented on the launch year either, but perhaps it will arrive around 2025, since Michael Lohscheller (president and CEO of Opel) places it in the middle of this decade in the ad. The electric Opel Manta will follow in the wake, in addition to the Renault 5 that we have mentioned, the electric Ford Bronco or the Ford Mustag Match-e, so it will be necessary to see if the trend of returning to mythical models with electric interiors in more cases continues.