Opel walks towards electrification with its renewed range

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

A few days ago we talked about the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD, a development exercise that has rescued the originality of the 70s to assemble an electric drive with up to 200 kilometers of autonomy. This model was in charge of inspiring the designers of the current Opel Mokka, which we are talking about in this article and which we were able to test in its propulsion and 100% electric variant: the Mokka-e. This youthful and daring SUV will share sales with the Grandland, which also debuted plug-in hybrid powertrain a few months ago. Nor has the new Opel Corsa-e escaped our hands, the compact of the firm that is available in both gasoline, diesel and zero emissions versions, under the name Corsa-e. In short, batteries have come to lightning signature to stay.

Transportation, of people and goods, is in the focus of any government with programs to cut global emissions. The climate crisis has accelerated the electrification process drastically, demanding an unparalleled level of emissions and mechanical revolution for automotive firms. The manufacturers have put the batteries in, or have they been plugged in (It depends on how you look at it), with the aim of developing less polluting vehicles. This challenge has been accompanied by a global movement of brands, which have decided to partner in order to face so much change. Opel, for example, was absorbed by the PSA group in February 2017. This association has enabled the company to conquer the electrified market thanks to the use of CMP modular platforms.

Being part of PSA, which is now Stellantis after joining the FCA group to the conglomerate, significantly reduces manufacturing costs. The CMP architecture for Corsa, e-CMP for Corsa-e, It is the same one used by the Mokka and its electric version, but not only that. This platform is also used for the DS 3 Crossback, the Peugeot 2008 and even the Citroën C4. For the larger models, the EMP2 variant is reserved, focusing on the introduction of plug-in hybrid propulsion. We will tell you better in the gallery.