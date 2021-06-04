Opel Vivaro-e | Test | Opinions | Consumption | Autonomy

Opel gets on the electrification bandwagon. Both its first plug-in, the Opel Grandland X, and the first 100% electric, the Opel Corsa-e, have already passed through our test section. The range is completed with the Mokka-e but this time we have driven the Opel Vivaro-e to see what it’s like to drive a 100% electric commercial vehicle.

The Opel Vivaro-e was the first in a range of commercials being prepared by Opel, featuring several brothers from the ever-growing Stellantis family. There is also a passenger version, the Opel Zafira-e, and then the smaller Opel Combo-e was added to the range. What are you looking for something bigger? The Movano-e has already been introduced.

Of course, reducing emissions in urban environments, where delivery activities mean that we see more and more vehicles of this type is vital. For health and global warming reasons.

But are these electric vans the solution? We have been able to spend half a day with an Opel Vivaro-e to see how it is and how it goes.

Exterior

At first glance, and especially in the white color that our unit had, since the Vivaro looks like what it is, a van. Its electrical nature does not make it change at all, beyond details such as the charging socket on the left front wing.

And few other changes, really, beyond the letter “e” next to the name of the van and the absence of exhaust pipes. The cost savings have even led to keeping the cutout in the rear wing where the combustion versions have the tank opening.

This one that you see in the images is the van version, but there are also Combi, double cab and platform variants, on which it is possible to make modifications to the bodywork depending on the needs of each professional.

It is also the intermediate version of the three sizes in which it can be chosen, the M, which is 4,950 mm long. There are also variants 35 cm shorter (the M, 4.60 meters) and 35 cm longer (5.30 meters in length).

They share width and a detail that is not trivial, the 1.90 meters in height that allows it to enter most garages. This data is important, because nowadays there are quite a few fast chargers in underground car parks. The wheelbase is 2,900 mm, a very good figure

Inside

On the outside it changes very little and on the inside … well too. The driving position is very high, but it does not vary much compared to that of a passenger car beyond that, since the steering wheel is quite vertical. Something that we could see in our test of the Opel Zafira Life, in the test of the Peugeot Traveler, in the test of the Citroën Spacetourer or in the test of the Toyota ProAce Verso, all “born” in the same way. The seat is adjustable in six positions.

In this commercial variant we have three seats in front. The back of the central can have a very practical element to support a laptop or tablet and even store some things. There are also quite a few areas to store things, such as the double glove compartment or huge bags on the doors.

It is the instrument panel of the few details that reveal the electric nature of this version. The Opel Vivaro-e has an analog frame, with a left dial reserved for the speedometer and a right one that has a potentiometer instead of the rev counter. Between both the on-board computer and battery charge indicators… and how much autonomy the air conditioning remains.

Identical 7-inch multimedia screen, with easy operation and no frills. Win a button with a lightning bolt, on the right side, which gives access to the electrical menu, where you can see graphs of how it works, the charge programmer or the consumption history.

Another notable difference is the gear selector. Instead of a rotary knob we have a lever and buttons to select stop or greater retention when decelerating. Along with it, a driving mode selector that we will talk more about in the dynamic section.

Trunk / cargo space

The most remarkable thing is that the change of propulsion system does not reduce the load capacity. In the case of this size L it is 5.3 to 5.8 cubic meters, while in size S the maximum is 5.1 cubic meters and in the L it is up to 6.6 cubic meters.

Also interesting is the payload data, which can reach 1,275 kg (note the combustion versions reach 1,405 kg), with gross vehicle weights ranging from 2,800 to 3,100 kg. from 1,405 to 1,275 kg. It can tow up to a ton of weight (1,500 kg conventional variants).

This space is accessed through two rear doors and can have side openings, which can be electrically operated, which with one movement allow the doors to be opened from the outside. Inside you can store stairs or panels up to 3.93 meters in length. Another option is the FlexCargo system (a partition with an opening hatch and a foldable two-seater passenger seat), which allows you to carry even longer objects.

equipment

This is not a version that strikes a lot, but it is possible to choose the Innovation variant that boasts 17-inch wheels, for example. More interesting in a vehicle of this type are other safety elements, such as the lane keeping assistant or the frontal collision alert with automatic emergency braking, which our unit did have, along with extended recognition of traffic signs, alert for drowsiness…

It also had practical things like the front or rear parking sensors or the rear view camera, which also creates a 180 degree overhead image of the vehicle, ideal if you move in very narrow environments.

And also elements such as the 7.0-inch touch screen TomTom navigator (which includes radar warning device), compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can count on Head-Up Display in color or OpelConnect services (LIVE navigation with real-time traffic information, direct connection with roadside assistance and eCall, alert in seconds to emergency services via the red button (the call of emergency is activated automatically when the seat belt pretensioners or airbags are activated).

Prices? Well, the brand told us that it starts from 32,600 euros, a figure that, if you can benefit from the Moves III Plan, is reduced to 23,600 euros. You can still further reduce the price by looking for Opel Vivaro-e offers in our section of new cars, published by official dealers of the brand. We also have tools to finance the car that will facilitate the payment month by month.

Motor and battery

The powertrain is the same as the Citroën e-Jumpy or the Peugeot e-Expert (and their familiar focus variants). It is an electric motor with 100 kW (136 hp) of power and 260 Nm of torque (available throughout the rev range). Its top speed has been electronically limited to 130 km / h to preserve its electric range.

There are two types of batteries available, located under the floor of the vehicle, as it is based on the EMP2 platform designed from the beginning to have versions of this type:

50 kW: there are 18 modules, which give it a range of 230 km75 kW: in this case there are 27 modules, with which the autonomy reaches 330 km.

This battery, which has an 8-year warranty or 160,000 km (whichever occurs first), can be charged in a conventional socket, a Wallbox type charging station or a fast charging system. It has a 7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger as standard, but it is possible to have a more powerful three-phase charger that reaches 11 kW.

As we said, it can also be charged faster, with direct current. Using a 100 kW pole, you can charge the 50 kWh battery to 80% in about 30 minutes, which takes up to 45 minutes for the 75 kWh battery). This is a let’s say “emergency” solution, mostly because of the freight prices at those points. In a somewhat more conventional outlet, as in a 7.4 kW Wallbox, the times go up to 7.5 for 50 kWh and 11 hours and 20 minutes for 75 kWh.

Behaviour

I start driving and the first important detail if, like me, you do not usually drive vehicles of this type: you do not see through the interior mirror. It helps in this regard to have large windows and good side mirrors. Maybe they could be a bit older, but if I defended myself without problems, anyone can.

And once in motion … the silence. Not total, understand me, since the forms of the Opel Vivaro-e do not help to prevent aerodynamic or rolling noises, but light years from any variant of diesel combustion. It is appreciated, especially when you get to a traffic jam like the one we suffered when leaving Madrid … fortunately not too long.

After several combustion vans with this base driven, I did notice that the electric variant gains in stability. Partly because of the greater weight, partly because as the battery is located low, the center of gravity is reduced. You notice it especially in curves and when it is windy, one of the great enemies of these vehicles with so much lateral surface.

It is easy on the highway (much of the route was through them) to gain speed, which he does very reliably and to get to the maximum speed allowed, close to the limit of the van. It is true that accelerates more forcefully from 0 to 60 km / h and that from there, although this is where the driving modes influence, with a selector traced to the one used by a DS 7 Crossback).

ECO mode prioritizes fuel consumption and throttle reactions are very slow. In Normal mode it already allows you more joys and the Power mode makes it easier for you to get out of the “ideal” zone of the potentiometer. All of these modes are compatible with position B, which increases retention when you take your foot off the gas and do not have to use the brake as much. It’s something sudden, I like more the paddles behind the wheel to play with the level of retention.

And consumption? I do not talk much about them in contacts of this type, especially with an unloaded transport vehicle. But always going quite lively, to the legal limits of the road at all times and on the highway most of the time, it is surprising that in just over 100 km traveled I moved in very even figures (and even lower) than 23.3 kWh / 100km. If the routes are urban (the space where the use of these vans is focused, I see it possible to exceed the autonomy data of 330 km of this unit.

Opinion autos.com

I put myself in the shoes of a self-employed person and I find it difficult to bet on a vehicle of these characteristics. Many costs are reduced, such as wear, maintenance and, on the cost per kilometer. But you have to amortize around 6,000 euros and there is the limitation of autonomy, which greatly limits movements. Of course, who only uses it in the city, be careful with the Opel Vivaro-e.

It is true that ride comfort improves dramatically compared to similar combustion models. Like an automatic, you will think. No, even more since there is no gearbox as such and there are no transitions between gears, the thrust is much more linear and the response is always forceful by always having all the torque available.

Perhaps the most compact variant, the size S of 4.60 meters is the most indicated. Because it improves the turning radius, weighs less and I see it as more suitable for moving around the city … where with its Zero label you will not have a single access problem.

Travel with her? Well, for now, I can’t think of it. At least not frequently, as a freelancer or company would. Fast charges are still expensive and diesel continues to beat it there. But beware, in Stellantis they are already investigating with hydrogen for this, and they have already presented the Vivaro-e Hydrogen, the next step to 100% clean mobility.

