There are two versions with different batteries, one of 50 kilowatt hours and the other of 75

The 136 horsepower engine is the same as that of the Corsa-e

The new Opel Vivaro-e 2020 is the electric version of the commercial vehicle of the German brand. It has the 136 horsepower engine that the Corsa-e already equips and can offer between 230 and 330 kilometers of autonomy.

The Opel Vivaro-e 2020 It is the electric variant of the Opel Vivaro 2019. It is part of the brand’s electrification strategy, which in 2024 should include the entirety of its range. The Opel Combo-e will follow in 2021, developed from the Opel Combo. For autonomy, its rivals are models such as the Renault Kangoo ZE or the Peugeot e-Expert 2020.

OPEL VIVARO-E 2020: EXTERIOR

The Opel Vivaro-e It is built on the EMP2 platform, which the PSA Group also uses for the Citroën Jumpy, the Citroën Berlingo, the Peugeot Traveler and the Peugeot Partner, not to mention the Opel Combo. The firm recalls that this platform is suitable for both electric and combustion engines, a fact that makes it possible for customers to opt for the technology they prefer without conditioning the aesthetics or functionality of the vehicle.

The Opel Vivaro-e It is offered in three bodies of different lengths – 4.60, 4.95 and 5.30 meters -, with a height of only 1.90 meters, which makes it possible to access most car parks without complications. Its maximum useful load is 1,275 kilos, while the gross weight of the vehicle can be 3,100 kilos.

Thanks to the system FlexCargo On the front passenger side, the load capacity of the S version, the smallest, increases to 5.1 cubic meters. This allows the transport of objects up to 3.32 m in length. The M and L versions have maximum load capacities of 5.8 and 6.6 cubic meters respectively.

The side doors of the Opel Vivaro-e they are sliding. In addition, it is the first electric van to offer a trailer hitch as a factory option. You can tow up to 1,000 kilos.

OPEL VIVARO-E 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Opel Vivaro-e practically mirrors that of the combustion versions.

The driver’s seat is height, length and tilt adjustable, and the steering wheel is adjustable. It has a head-up display system to keep your eyes on the road.

The center console includes Navi Pro and a seven-inch touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with an assortment of European maps with 3D view and phone integration.

Includes a dozen storage spaces, such as a lighted glove box that can include a lock and large door pockets.

OPEL VIVARO-E 2020: EQUIPMENT

Like the combustion variants, the Opel Vivaro-e offers a wide range of driver assistance systems such as lane keeping assistance, extended traffic signal recognition, drowsiness alert, semi-adaptive cruise control, frontal collision alert and automatic emergency braking . It also features both front and rear with ultrasonic sensors that warn the driver of obstacles when parking and monitor the side blind spot.

Depending on the trim level, the image from the 180-degree rear view camera appears on the seven-inch touchscreen.

OPEL VIVARO-E 2020: MECHANICAL

The Opel Vivaro-e It has a 136 horsepower and 260 Newton meter motor that allows a maximum speed of 130 km / hour.

The battery that powers the drive can be of two capacities. The lightest advertises 50 kilowatt hours and allows a range of 230 kilometers according to WLTP. The second is 75 kilowatt hours, and increases autonomy to 330 kilometers.

The location of the battery is in any case the same, just below the charging space.

The Opel Vivaro-e It has a regenerative braking system that recovers energy during decelerations.

Opel ensures that the Vivaro-e battery recharges 80% in 30 minutes in the case of 50 kilowatt hours and in 45 in the case of 75, always if it is connected to a public charging socket. Standard includes an 11-kilowatt three-phase on-board charger or a 7.4-kilowatt single-phase on-board charger.

OPEL VIVARO-E 2020: PRICES

The price of the Opel Vivaro-e 2020 has not yet transpired, although due to its electric condition it will be above the 16,705 euros for its Diesel variant.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/29/2020 Opel confirms the details of the Vivaro-e engine. 11/07/2019 Presentation of the Opel Vivaro-e.

