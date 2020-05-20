Offered with four mechanical options, all turbo diesel

The body can have three different lengths

The new Opel Vivaro Combi 2020 arrives on the market with three different body lengths, turbo diesel mechanics and a starting price of 26,123 euros, excluding taxes.

The Opel Vivaro Combi 2020 It is an update of the German van that joins what is the great novelty of the range, a recently introduced electric version and that the firm has named Vivaro-e.

OPEL VIVARO COMBI 2020: EXTERIOR

The Opel Vivaro Combi 2020 Sold in three different body lengths. The S measures 4.60 meters, the M 4.95 and the L 5.30.

The passenger side door is sliding as standard. A second door can be added to this by sliding on the driver’s side.

The rear allows you to choose between a double door or a tailgate without any of the options entailing an extra cost.

OPEL VIVARO COMBI 2020: INTERIOR

The Opel Vivaro Combi 2020 It offers capacity for nine passengers inside regardless of the length of its body.

The driver and front passenger seats are adjustable in four directions, while the second row seat, which can be removed without tools, features Isofix anchors for younger passengers.

The vehicle has a Solar Protect thermal insulation that, in addition to offering privacy, reduces the amount of light that enters the interior of the vehicle.

You can choose between ‘Multimedia Radio’ and ‘Multimedia Navi Pro’ multimedia systems, which have a color touch screen, voice control and protocol compatibility. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The most complete offers European navigation with 3D map visualization.

OPEL VIVARO COMBI 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Opel Vivaro Combi 2020 It has air conditioning as standard.

As for the optional assistance systems, Opel offers some as the parking pilot to facilitate maneuvers. By activating reverse, the rear view camera shows what happens behind the vehicle along with visual guides.

OPEL VIVARO COMBI 2020: MECHANICAL

The Opel Vivaro Combi 2020 It offers four different mechanical options, all of them turbo diesel.

The 1.5-liter engine comes with two power levels, 102 horsepower the lightest and 120 the most capable. In both cases it is associated as standard with a six-speed manual transmission.

The 2.0-liter variant can deliver 122 and 150 horsepower. In the first case the change is eight-speed automatic, while in the second it is manual six.

OPEL VIVARO COMBI 2020: PRICE

The Opel Vivaro Combi 2020 It has a starting price of 26,123 euros for the S body, 26,441 for the M and 27,912 for the L. None of these figures include taxes.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/20/2020 Opel presents the new Vivaro Combi 2020.

