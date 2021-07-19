Opel unveils sixth generation Astra

CARLOS ESPINOSA

Madrid

Updated Friday, July 16, 2021 – 12:35

Have plug-in hybrid versions, with up to 225 HP of power, and arrive at the beginning of 2022

Opel prototype resurrects the Manta 50 years later as an electrician Contact At the wheel of the new Opel Mokka

Launched 30 years ago as a successor to the successful Kadett, the Opel Astra reaches its sixth generation with a true revolution in all fields. and that it has benefited, in a large number of elements, from the synergies with the former PSA (today within Stellantis). And that is true both for where it is not seen, in the case of the EMP2 multi-energy platform, and abroad. In fact, some of his strokes recall to the new Peugeot 308, although in the rear there will also be those who can see the style of the current Volkswagen Golf.

The car sports a more horizontal hood, a less rising waistline, a more monolithic and muscular appearance, as if it were a sculpted rock. And also predictable details such as the ‘Opel Vizor’ are appreciated, that characteristic set formed by the headlights and the front grille which is now common to the last generation Opels (the Mokka is released, but it has also been extended to the Grandland and Crossland and even to prototypes like the Manta GSE Elektromod.

Opel, a reference in lights

On the front, the lights receive the Intelli-Lux Pixel Light technology that the Grandland and Insignia already have, made up of 168 Led elements (84 per headlight) that adapt the range and direction of the light depending on the driving situation, the environment or the presence of other drivers in front of us, for which it does not take more than a few milliseconds.

For the rest, it was to be expected in its external image that the cap would sport a midrib, but we did not have a C-pillar in the shape of a shark fin that completely changes the lateral stamp compared to its predecessor. And neither with a tailgate made of composite material and that contribute to reducing the weight, which always increases as the technology of the car increases.

Major battle increase

The length remains unchanged. Well, actually it would be more fair to say that the Astra 2022 has gained 4 mm (it now measures 4,374 mm), but this very meager gain gives all prominence to a 13mm increase in wheelbase (2,675mm) so that subsequent passengers have a little more legroom. And that taking into account that the boot has also grown from 370 to 422 liters, making the new Astra boast among the five-door models in its segment for such capacity.

No trace remains of the analog gauges on the new Astra. Instead, the clock frame is a 10 “screen that is continued by another of the same size for the infotainment system. But minimalism has not been applied in a sickly way and we still have physical buttons for quick operation, such as those that allow you to control the volume of the radio or regulate the air conditioning. Even so, connected services have been contemplated that can be handled by voice control using natural language.

There will be electrified versions

The gear selector in the automatic variants (8-speed and only available with the most powerful mechanics) is a tiny lever, and in Opel they claim that seats with the German AGR certification will not disappoint: The front ones are located 12 mm lower than in the previous model to promote a sporty feeling, they have an optimized foam density and can offer numerous premium adjustments, such as electro-pneumatic lumbar support, ventilation and massage for the front seats and the seat. heating also on the rear bench

As for the engines, the main novelty is the expected electrification. In Opel they have not talked about whether to get a 100% electric version, but we do know that in In the Astra 2022, we can choose a plug-in hybrid with two performance ranges and whose most powerful version will have 225 hp together.

Of course there will also be gasoline versions, but Opel does not abandon the diesel and these traditional engines will have powers of between 110 and 130 hp, the simplest variants associated with a six-speed manual transmission (8-speed automatic on the most powerful).

More security features

Very important is the way in which the new Astra has improved its safety. In this sense, the torsional stiffness of the body is 14% higher than that of its predecessor and its managers speak of superior stability. But then there are all those electronic elements that monitor the environment to minimize risks. We talk about the possibility of adapt to the speed of curves, make speed recommendations and perform semi-automatic lane changes, This allows thanks to four cameras (one in front, one behind and one on each side), five radar sensors and several ultrasonic sensors.

But it also includes increasingly common features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (with the ability to come to a complete stop if shifting is automatic), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, and Active Lane Positioning.

It will be in autumn when the first orders can be made of the new Opel Astra at prices that we still do not know. And the first units will arrive in Spain in early 2022.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Live, last stage of the Tour, ending on the Champs Elysées The race of the Grand Prix of Great Britain of Formula 1, live