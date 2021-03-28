Opel starts its operation in Colombia in April 2021

We learned in the writing of Motor Magazine that Opel finally starts the next month your sales in Colombia, represented by the group SkBergé.

The German brand will make its official entry with upper-mid-range cars, which excludes the Corsa for the moment, which is a starter model of the brand.

We consult in the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce and there we find that the past September 17, 2020 a request for territorial extension was filed for the registration of the line Crossland.

2020 Opel Crossland

The Crossland It is a compact truck 4.21 meters long, with gasoline engines of three cylinders and 1.2 liters with 80HP and the same block but supported by a turbocharger with two levels, of 108 and 127HP. Transmissions are manual or automatic 6 speeds, there is only option 4×2 and a trunk of 410 liters. Last year the truck received a cosmetic update and the X was removed from its name, formerly Crossland X.

We assume then that this will be the first vehicle with which the official presence of this firm in the country is inaugurated. But three other vehicles had also been announced to integrate Opel’s initial portfolio for the country, the pickup Grandland X, and two work vehicles, the Combo Cargo van and the Vivaro van.

Opel Grandland X

We will have to wait for confirmation from the representatives at the time and about what other products in the portfolio of Opel will arrive, all imported from Germany, of course.

The entrance of Opel to Colombia It had been planned since last year, but the pandemic delayed the entire program.

Opel vivaro