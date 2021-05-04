Opel returns to Colombia | Motor

Let it be remembered: the last Opel vehicles to be sold in Colombia on a regular basis were the Zafira pickup and the Astra. It was between 2002 and 2009 through Colmotores, which also, with interposed nationality, previously supplied us from Brazil with the Chevette, the Monza and the Corsa, owned by Opel; then, with the Aveo and its derivatives, which came from the association that General Motors had with Daewoo, and which were basically from Corsa DNA.

Well now the news is that Opel returns this month from the hand of the importer SK Bergé, which has the representation of all the products of which until recently was the FCA Group. The link is long: Fiat buys or rescues the Chrysler operation in the United States from bankruptcy in 2014 and forms the FCA group, which ties Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, into a single company. Lancia, Ram and Maserati.

Meanwhile, at the same time, PSA (Peugeot-Citroën) is also saved from bankruptcy thanks to the investment of China’s Dong Feng and the French government, and appoints Carlos Tavares, the ultra-rival of Carlos Ghosn, Renault’s master at the time, as its president.

Tavares then directs an audacious reconstruction of Peugeot and buys its entire European operation from General Motors, Opel in Germany and Vauxhall in England, in 2017.

To complete the film, FCA tries to merge with Renault and its allies in 2019, but the operation fails dramatically and then they propose to PSA the merger, which finally happened last year and is now known under the name Stellantis. Opel remained in that company and, as SK Bergé has represented everything of FCA for some time, since it took over Peugeot and now Opel.

The commercialization of the Opel in Colombia was announced since last year, but all the corporate movements in Europe and the pandemic delayed until now the return of the brand, which It comes with two SUVs brought from Germany and two delivery vehicles. An investment of 7,000 million pesos It guarantees the start of the operation, which is still in the last details and awaiting the arrival of the vehicles that we will test in due course. For now, a corporate presentation of the brand and its portfolio was made.

Data

* Before Colmotores brought the Astra and Zafira, Opel has had a direct presence in Colombia since the 1950s and a very solid representation through Marcali, between 1965 and 1974, when the Kadett Coupé was its best exponent.

* The Grandland X truck is a strong bet for the high segment of SUVs with prices between 110 and 120 million pesos with all the equipment of the segment. It has a 1.6 Turbo four-cylinder engine and 180 horsepower.

* The Crossland will be the entry vehicle, which is offered at 80 million pesos, with a more expensive version called Elegance. The engine is 1.2 Turbo, three cylinders and direct injection calibrated for 110 horses.

