Opel-Rennbahn, the circuit that preceded the Nürburgring, AVUS and Hockenheimring

On May 22, 1921, what is considered the first documented race on the Opel circuit. There are several tests that complement this statement, although it is always difficult to reliably confirm who premieres something, especially when we are talking about a milestone with a centenary behind it. The Opel-Rennbahn it is a technological monument, an ode to the high-speed circuits that planted the seed of racing in Europe at the beginning of the 20th century.

According to contemporary reports, the “1. Wiesbadener Automobil-Turnier ”(1st Wiesbaden Automobile Tournament) It consisted of 12 competitions for cars and motorcycles over various distances, up to 90 kilometers. Opel vehicles competed in most races, both two and four-wheelers, with Fritz Adam Hermann von Opel and the official pilot of the house Carl Jörns of exponents. At the wheel of a Opel 14 PS, Jörns achieved two victories, while von Opel managed to be one of the fastest on average.

In fact, the Opel-Rennbahn was initially considered the fastest racing circuit in continental Europe. For example, von Opel, the son of Wilhelm von Opel and grandson of Adam Opel, achieved an average speed of 113 km / h in one of the races, at a time when most vehicles could not even reach the maximum 100 km / h. Later, the cars even managed to average 140 km / h. But at the same time, the circuit did not offer safety precautions such as straw bales, gravel beds, or railings.

Unlike modern circuits, there were no guardrails, no pozzolans (gravel areas), and no wide loopholes to stop or slow down vehicles should they run off the track. Spectators gathered completely unprotected on the edge of the asphalt. As such, the runway boasted a width of 12 meters, was approximately 1.5 kilometers long, and each of the two curves that made it up was banked at an angle of 32 degrees. It was the fastest circuit on European soil.

The Opel-Rennbahn was also the first permanent circuit in continental Europe, years before Nurburgring, Hockenheimring or AVUS. Originally, it was intended to be used as the test and taxi track for the new Opel models. The rocket-racing car RAK 1, for example, it was tested there. However, until well into the 1930s, it was also used to host international motorsport events that came to attract up to 50,000 viewers that, remember, without any security measures.

In 1946, after World War II, Opel left the premises. But instead of demolishing the track and the banked curves, the site was left in the hands of nature, which little by little was recovering its territory. After the area’s lease with the City of Mainz expired in 1949, holes were made in the layout for new trees to be planted. Since the 1960s, the old start and finish straight no longer exists, since the L3102 motorway it passes right by this historic site in western Germany.

Meanwhile, the largely overgrown Opel-Rennbahn is part of the industrial heritage of the Rhine-Main Regional Park and can be seen partially on a visitor platform built in 2013 on the old North Bend. Among the most famous pilots of his time, were names like that of Rudolf caracciola, men who were housed in rudimentary open cars with a simple leather helmet on their heads. These passionate suicides were then considered true heroes.

To be able to experience today –to a certain point– how motorsport felt in the decade of the happy twenties, the youtuberGPLaps you have created an animated video. For this he has used the simulation racing game Assetto Corsa in combination with artificial intelligence technology. Thomas Lächele virtually recreated the historic Opel-Rennbahn and gave it a realistic setting, including not only the grandstands and spectators, but also the paddock and parked cars as we immersed ourselves in a Delage 2LCV from 1923.

