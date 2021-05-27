Opel Movano-e | Price | Motor

The electric version of the Opel Movano 2022 arrives at the end of the year. The Opel Movano-e follows the brand’s policy of having an electrified version of its entire range of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, joining the Vivaro-e and Combo-e .

The new Movano-e is the first 100% electric vehicle of the German brand in the large van segment. It features some interesting cargo volume and gross weight figures, with the addition of a zero-emission electric drive system.

The electric powertrain of Opel’s new electric light commercial vehicle develops 90 kW (122 hp) and 260 Nm of torque, with a top speed electronically limited to 110 km / h.

You can choose between two lithium-ion batteries, 37 kWh or 70 kWh capacity, reaching a combined range of up to 117 or 224 kilometers respectively (depending on the WLTP homologation cycle). In order for this to be achieved, the new electric Movano has a regenerative braking system, which recovers the energy generated when braking or simply taking the foot off the accelerator.

As is usual in this type of electric commercial vehicle, the batteries have been located under the bodywork so that they do not compromise the use of space in the cargo area. This fact benefits cornering stability as it lowers its center of gravity and is helpful if there are gusts of wind even with the vehicle fully loaded.

The model can count on all the systems of assistance to the driving of other versions, like automatic braking of emergency, warning of the presence of vehicles in the blind spot, program of stability of the trailer and the assistant of keeping of lane. Also with the different mobile applications, which in this case have added functionalities. For example, the Charge My Car feature of the Free2Move Services app allows access to charging points across Europe, including the checkout process.

Source: Opel

