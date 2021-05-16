Opel Mokka: we put the 130 hp GS Line to the test

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The new Opel Mokka was presented in its electric variant, called Mokka-e. This was a declaration of intent on the part of the firm, thus demonstrating one of the strengths of this compact SUV: the variety of its powertrains. The incorporation of the German firm to the PSA group has allowed them to take advantage of the CMP platform, which is adapted to gasoline, diesel and electrification. For that reason, more than any other, the appearance of the Mokka makes sense when there is already an alternative as similar as the Opel Crossland. However, this other SUV of very similar dimensions, prioritizes modularity and habitability, while the newcomer does it for the design and fun at the wheel.

Both Opel options measure 4.15 meters long by 1.79 wide and 1.53 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.55 meters. They rival in the market with options such as the Volkswagen T-Roc, Mazda CX-3 or Fiat 500X, with which we will compare them during the test below. The emotional part is key in the decision to buy a vehicle, so the design and affinity will be final and a weapon in the case of the new Mokka. Not so in the previous model, more anodyne, timeless and homogeneous to classic proposals such as the T-Roc.

During the presentation we were able to drive the 100% electric variant and briefly the 130 hp gasoline option. The first one incorporates a 100 kW block, which is about 136 hp, and offers autonomy homologated between 300 and 332 kilometers. Your data is not negligible, with an acceleration of 0 to 50 km / h in 3.7 seconds. As we were left with the desire to squeeze the thermal block, we took it with us for an in-depth test, using it as a regular customer would. Only in this way, using it in our day-to-day life, we were able to find its strengths and weaknesses to finally recommend it to those looking for a different car, agile and freshor. If you want to know if it fits you, keep reading the gallery.