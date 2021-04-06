Opel Mokka offer analysis April 2021

Opel has two clearly differentiated B-SUV proposals in its range of models, on the one hand the Crossland and its soul of a minivan that prioritizes functionality, and on the other the Mokka as a bet with greater personality focused on a more aspirational segment. Thanks to the current launch discounts It is possible to buy a Mokka for € 19,000, a high price for the access version of an urban crossover, but what does the German firm offer us in return?

The Mokka bets on a more aspirational positioning than other generalist B-SUVs

On an aesthetic level, the Mokka was the model in charge of launching the new brand image of the firm of the beam called Opel Vizor and which is characterized mainly by a horizontally oriented grille that finds its continuation in the front optics, all accompanied by a very muscular and sporty design. To this is added a cabin, which as expected given the 4.15 meters in length, does not stand out for being one of the most spacious in the segment (350 liters of boot and 2,557 mm wheelbase), but rather the opposite, although it does offer a more modern and careful presentation thanks to the integration of the screens for the multimedia system (up to 10 “) and for the instrumentation (up to 12 “). However, all this can be summed up by saying that the Mokka is a “sporty reinterpretation” of the Peugeot 2008 concept.

We said that those € 19,000 correspond to the basic version, that is, the 1.2 Turbo gasoline associated with the Edition finish. Regarding that 1.2 liters, it develops 100 hp and some noteworthy 205 Nm of engine torque, figures with which it achieves decent benefits without more (10.6 seconds for 0 to 100 km / h and a maximum speed of 188 km / h), although the combined consumption of 5.5 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle does rank among the most contained in the segment, and all this without having any type of electrification in this mechanics.

The equipment included in the Edition finish is quite correct, although not extremely generous considering its price. Thus, we find elements such as cruise control, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, multimedia equipment and 7 “instrumentation or 16” alloy wheels, among others.

Financing with reasonable interest

The Opel Mokka Edition 1.2 T 100 CV is priced at € 19,000 subject to financing, which, contrary to usual, it presents not unreasonable interests with an APR of 4.96%. Thus, it consists of an entry of € 4,763.29, 47 monthly installments of € 139 and a final installment of € 10,068.34, the cash price being € 19,500.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best B-SUVs on the market.

As main alternatives we find the Peugeot 2008 Active PureTech 100 for € 21,150, which stands out for offering a larger size and a more premium interior atmosphere, as well as the SEAT Arona Style GO2 1.0 TSI 110 for € 18,570 as a proposal more focused on the driving and sportiness and the Hyundai Kona MAXX 1.0 T-GDi 120 for € 18,290 as a balanced and well-equipped option.