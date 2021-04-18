Opel Mokka electric offer analysis April 2021

Like conventional engines, the electric version of the new Opel Mokka is also presented with a interesting offer for this month of April in which the MOVES III Plan has been approved, so that it is possible to buy an Opel Mooka-e from € 24,190. It’s about the bet more “premium” from Opel for the urban crossover segment to face rivals such as Peugeot 2008 itself.

The Mokka is Opel’s aspirational bet in the urban SUV segment

Essentially, the electric Mokka is the same as the gasoline and diesel versions, with that more aggressive and marked design characteristic of the brand new Opel Vizor design code, which is complemented by a sober and orderly interior, but with a technological and modern touch thanks to the integration of the two screens for the instrumentation and multimedia system, which can be up to 10 inches. However, it is about one of the smallest electric vehicles in the B-SUV segment, both for interior habitability given its battle of 2,557 mm, and for load capacity with 310 liters of trunk. In this regard, the undisputed leader is the Peugeot e-2008, although options such as the Hyundai Kona are also much more satisfactory.

As for the mechanical section, it resorts to the same drive unit already known in the old PSA group (now Stellantis), which is made up of a 136 hp and 260 Nm torque electric motor Powered by a lithium-ion battery 46 kWh useful capacity (50 kWh gross) with which you can travel 324 km according to the WLTP cycle. It is a very correct motorization, especially taking into account the main use to which the car is intended, also counting on very decent performance, 150 km / h top speed and 9 seconds in the 0 to 100 km / h, this time winning the assault on the same 136 hp of the Kona.

Regarding the level of equipment, Opel offers four different finishes, but of course, that price of € 24,190 corresponds to the access level called Edition, which does not exactly shine for offering a particularly generous endowment and that is more typical of a B-SUV eight thousand euros cheaper. The most noteworthy elements include the 16 “alloy wheels, the 7” multimedia system with USB and Bluetooth connection, but without Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and the different driving aids and assistants such as signal recognition or emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

With a price of € 24,190 it is not the cheapest alternative in the segment, but not the most expensive either

The Opel Mokka-e Edition starts at € 24,190, a price that includes the € 7,000 in aid from the MOVES III Plan and that it is conditional on the delivery of a car of more than seven years with 12 months of permanence and financing by the brand. Between the main rivals We can quote the Hyundai Kona Electric MAXX 100 kW for € 25,940 with superior equipment and space, as well as its price, although perhaps the most interesting alternative be in the Peugeot e-2008 from € 21,750, more spacious, better equipped, but with some gaps, and also with a slightly more aspirational approach.