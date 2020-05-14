Its arrival on the market is expected in early 2021.

The electric version will be around 300 kilometers of autonomy

The Opel Mokka 2021 is a compact SUV whose arrival on the market is planned for the beginning of the year 2021. It will have a fully electric version and with various options both Diesel and gasoline. Its image will derive from that of the Opel GT Experimental Concept.

The Opel Mokka It is based on the CMP platform of the PSA Group and everything indicates that its electric version will share an engine with the Peugeot e-2008. Among its clearest rivals are vehicles such as the Ford Puma, the Nissan Juke or the Renault Captur.

Despite the fact that it is still for his commercial landing, Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool coach, has already proven it. “What a Supercar! You’ll have a lot of fun. You can’t imagine it. I’ve already driven it,” said the German.

OPEL MOKKA 2021: EXTERIOR

A Opel Mokka 2021 larger than the current one. Its image will change radically, and will be based on what the Opel GT X Experimental Concept of the year 2018 wore.

As it has been seen in the different test mules that it uses Opel, the new Mokka 2021 will maintain the aesthetic essence of the front of the mentioned prototype. Especially remarkable will this be in the electric version.

Platform splitting CMP the PSA Group allows you to announce a weight reduction of up to 120 kilos compared to the previous model.

OPEL MOKKA 2021: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of the new Opel Mokka 2021 It promises to be virtually identical to that of the Peugeot 2008. That means that at least two versions of the three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech gasoline engine and some more than the four-cylinder 1.5 Diesel will be offered.

However, the great star will be the Opel Mokka-e –The name is not official yet–, which will have the same engine that the e-208, the Corsa-e and the aforementioned already equip e-2008. That means that it will deliver a power of 136 horsepower and a maximum torque of 260 Newton meter. The battery that will power the engine will be 50 kilowatt hours of capacity, with which the compact SUV must slightly exceed 300 kilometers of autonomy.

In any case the Opel Mokka 2021 It will be front wheel drive.

OPEL MOKKA 2021: PRICE

The price of the new Opel Mokka 2021 unknown, but it is known that the manufacturer intends to put the SUV up for sale during the first part of next year.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/14/2020 The first moving images of the Opel Mokka 2021 are revealed. 04/24/2020 Jürgen Klopp tests the new Opel Mokka. 04/22/2020 First announcement of the fully electric version. 03/19/2020 The first data of the new Opel Mokka 2021 is filtered.

