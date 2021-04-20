Opel Manta GSe: first details

The idea of recover the original Opel Manta in the form of an electric restomod go ahead, and it seems that Opel wants to replicate the success of the Peugeot E-Legend. Under a similar philosophy, the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD It is a prototype that aims to offer a vision of Opel’s design, the technology to come and its commitment to electric mobility. Seeing him on the streets seems difficult, but we must not lose hope considering that If the public demands it, the return of the Opel Manta could come true.

The basis of this Manta GSe is an original Opel Manta from 1970

Taking into account the success that the Peugeot E-Legend had for the image of Peugeot, even if it was not finally manufactured, the move allowed the French brand to offer a very clear vision of its immediate future in terms of design and powertrains. Well, the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD has the same objective, seeking to be a showcase of what is to come in the German firm now part of Stellantis.

To create this Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD, Opel designers and engineers went to their classic car warehouse where they found a unit of the 1970 Opel Manta A. This car has been completely redone to create an official restomod, keeping the features and proportions of the original model, but creating a completely new car whose main feature is that it is 100% electric. In addition, its interior has also been reinvented, and although we have not yet been able to see it in detail, everything indicates that it will follow the same neoclassical recipe.

Through this latest advance, what Opel shows us is the how you designed the new front grille of the Opel Manta GSe, resorting a screen capable of modifying its design to project images, letters or whatever we want. This panel has been called Pixel-Vizor, being in fact a technology that seems to be more and more present in the automobile market thanks to the arrival of OLED panels and Digital Light headlights. The official presentation of the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD will be on May 19, then discovering all the details of this model and its future.