Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD: Tradition and avant-garde go hand in hand …

Stellantis wants to be a benchmark in electric mobility and for this reason he does not miss any opportunity to “intimidate” his rivals. The offensive deployed by the defunct PSA Group has already caught on with the public, but its plans are much more ambitious. Especially now that they have a broader market and the help of the defunct FCA Group. But before these projects become a reality, we must talk about the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD.

If you do a little memory, you must remember that we have already told you about the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD. It was last March and at that time we did not imagine that the signature of the lightning could reach that far. But yes, although we must warn you that you will not see this model circulating on the streets of your city. We are facing a one-off that, in addition to showing the aesthetic code of future Opels, is a retro-electric tribute to the original Blanket.

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD combines an electric motor with a 4-speed manual transmission

And you will wonder What does that mean retro-electric tribute? Well, we are going to explain it to you so that you understand it. The GSe ElektroMOD Blanket that the brand has developed is a restomod that mixes concepts of the original model with other more avant-garde ones. The most obvious change is in its aesthetics, which boasts the latest evolution of the front Vizor or more muscular wheel arches.

But there is another detail that stages the mixture of concepts. The technical configuration of the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD follows in the footsteps of its predecessor. That is, bypassing the electric powertrain and the lithium ion battery, it is a propulsion vehicle and has manual gearbox with four ratios. Now, knowing this, we are going to tell you about the power and autonomy of the set.

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD shows the evolution of the Vizor front

As explained by Opel, the electric motor (on rear position) delivery 108 kW (147 hp) of power and 255 Nm of torque. All this managed, as we have mentioned, by a four-speed manual gearbox that has a “trick”. Yes, because leaving the fourth stage engaged, you can drive in “automatic” mode. Finally, it feeds on a lithium ion battery with 31 kWh capacity.

It is estimated to offer a autonomy of 200 kilometers. This data can be consulted through a neo-retro style interior. The dashboard now faces the driver and features a 12 inch digital instrument cluster. The central screen is 10 inches and serves to give life to the infotainment system. In addition, it has sports seats inherited from the Adam S.

If you liked what you saw, we have bad news. This GSe ElektroMOD Blanket is a one-off that will not reach the assembly line.

Source – Opel