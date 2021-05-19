Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD: the electric one that you will want to have in your garage

Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD, stick with this name because it’s about one of the most interesting projects we have seen in electric mobility in recent years. Opel wanted to recover one of its classic jewels, and instead of staying in the usual restoration, it decided to bet on a restomod where the original Opel Manta enjoys all the brand’s news right now, adding not only electric propulsion, but the most current technology.

Unfortunately the Manta GSe is only a prototype, but it hides very good ideas to recover classics, or at least reinterpret them

The success of the Peugeot e-Legend served car manufacturers who there is a real mine to be exploited combining classic concepts and electric mobility. Thus, Opel decided to embrace this idea in its own way, reinventing an Opel Manta from the ’70s to adapt it to what the modern car is like. At first, this fusion may crash, but the truth is that this “techie” idea of ​​restomod has a lot of potential. if it is exploited with the respect that classic cars deserve.

In this way, Opel has used an original Manta as a base, eliminating its 105 hp gasoline engine to install a 147 hp and 255 Nm electric motor. The best of all? The Manta GSe, despite being electric, keeps its 4-speed manual transmission connected to the rear axle. According to Opel, thanks to the possibilities of the electric motor, the driver can choose between using the manual gearbox through its 4 ratios, or directly inserting the fourth and take advantage of the high torque of the electric motor to drive like an automatic car.

Taking into account that it is part of an original Manta, Opel has installed a lithium-ion battery pack with 31 kWh capacity under the floor, thus allowing to offer a estimated autonomy of 200 km. For recharging, a 9 kW alternating current charger has been integrated. With less than 4 hours of recharging, the Manta GSe ElektroMOD would recover its full autonomy.

The acronym GSe could hide the sportier future of Opel’s electric

In terms of design, the exterior of the original Manta has been respected in a general way, looking like this. new LED optics on the back and an OLED panel on the front grille where all the lights are integrated, in addition to a curious possibility of customization by being able to design what we want the front to show. Also new are 17 “Ronal wheels, fitted on 195/40 R17 tires on the front axle and 205/40 R17 on the rear axle. Inside, the sober lines of the original model are maintained, although two have been installed new front seats inherited from an Adam S, a complete carpeting in alcantara, as well as a new dashboard with two 12-inch and 10-inch LCD panels.