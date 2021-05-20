Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD: exemplary celebration of the half century

The arrival of Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD it was an open secret. The lightning brand already anticipated a long time ago that it was preparing something special to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary coupe. The Opel Manta was a model of great importance due to the popularity it achieved and the best option to bring it back to life in these times was with a “RestoMod”. This is the first restoration with a modern adaptation that Opel has made and leaves no one indifferent.

Needless to say, the GSe ElektroMOD Blanket it’s a one-off, a unique creation in the form of a prototype that will not be produced in series. However, it makes clear the potential that these types of jobs have. The main reason is that the four cylinder of the original Manta has been replaced by a 147 hp electric motor and 225 Nm of torque, which is located under the characteristic black hood. It is a much higher figure than what the original offered and with it it will offer an outstanding behavior.

It is also striking that the four speed manual gearbox of the original. It allows the user to change gears or simply engage fourth and drive automatically. The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is a powered car that includes a 31 kWh lithium-ion battery. With her get a autonomy of around 200 kilometers, a figure below that achieved by the Corsa-e and Mokka-e. It can be charged in just four hours with the 9 kW charger in three-phase charge.

Aesthetics is one of the highlights of the GSe ElektroMOD Blanket, which deals with preserve original lines of the coupe, albeit adapting the current Opel design language. On the front it incorporates the Pixel-Vizor with a lighting technology that allows messages to be emitted (or graphics such as the manta ray in motion), in addition to the black hood in contrast. It has some 17-inch Ronal wheels and an equally striking rear thanks to the circular LED lights and the model inscription.

The interior is not far behind, as it combines classic touches with modern technology. It has the brand’s Pure Panel, already seen in the Opel Mokka, with two screens (12 and 10 inches) focused on the driver. Introduce a Marshall sound system and eye-catching three-spoke petri steering wheel which has great appeal. The surfaces of the passenger compartment are in matt gray with some details in yellow and black. The roof, for example, has an Alcantara cladding.

