Opel manta gse elektromod: being plugged in the classic coupe

It is in vogue to revive original classic models from 50 or 60 years ago that receive an electric motor train but perhaps this new one. Opel blanket, like the Nissan Z proto, they are two of the best modernized restorations or ‘restomod’ that the industry has today.

In the case of the new Opel Manta GSe Elektromod it is mainly his classic aesthetic and its new electrical configuration, which attracts attention for being a unique vehicle that will go into production and will open a new segment.

As for the first. The appearance of the GSe Elektromod blanket It corresponds to the same one that the German Manta coupe wore in the 1970s with its lines similar to those of the ‘muscle car’ although with a much more compact size.

Besides, his two-tone paint, the short bonnet, the long drop of the roof with its huge rear window, the subtle spoiler on the trunk and the huge wheels also recall the style of those years.

The ‘leap’ to modernity It is the responsibility of the closed grill, which also has a technology called Pixel-Vizor with which it can transmit messages and images to the outside, its main L-shaped lights and the set that they make with the brand’s logo, all in LEDs. , the reinterpretation of the round stops, also in LEDs but three-dimensional, and finally, the 17-inch wheels with a curious design.

On the contrary, the interior of the new Opel Manta GSe is completely modern. It has a 12-inch dashboard and a 10-inch infotainment screen, both digital and integrated into a driver-facing system called Pure Panel and high-end Marshall audio.

This first electric ‘restomod’ from Opel It also features a pair of sports seats with a yellow centerline, a three-spoke Petri steering wheel with the same marking, and matte gray dash surfaces and door panels set against the yellow and black colors.

Its mechanics are rather modest for Opel’s ambitions, which marks it as the first high-performance electric car. It has an electric motor that delivers 145 horsepower Y 225 Nm of torque and its battery gives it an autonomy of 200 kilometers per charge.

However, it could be that they were too attached to the reinterpretation of the past since the original Manta GSe had a 1.6-liter engine and, in addition, this formula needs to add the total weight of the set. In any case, it will not be distinguished by being the fastest of its kind, although it is very agile because its torque is available from scratch, as in all electric vehicles.

It also has regenerative braking and a 9 kW on-board charger, with which a full charge can be made in less than four hours.

What is new is that Opel gave its Manta GSe Elektromod a 4 speed manual transmission, just like the one that the classic had, and that it is fully functional, although the brand did not give details of how it resolved that operation in this electric. You even have an option to put the fourth gear and in which the sports coupe works like a car with an automatic transmission.

Finally, with the Opel Manta GSe Elektromod the 50th anniversary of the German coupe will also be celebrated.

With the presentation of the Opel Manta GSe Elektromod the arrival of the iGe sub-brand for the German firm with which its high-performance electric vehicles will be identified that will begin to arrive shortly and that will include a Very powerful electric corsa.