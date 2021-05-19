Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD: a classic reinvented

The mythical coupe of the 70s is back. But it does it reinvented and adapted to the new times. The new Opel Manta is now electric and very original.

May 19, 2021 (00:05 CET)

Opening

Surely many of you will remember that iconic coupe introduced by Opel more than 50 years ago with a four-cylinder petrol engine. Today Opel resurrects that car, the Manta, but adapted to the 21st century. The new Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD fuses the image of that classic icon with the most advanced technology. And the result is a Manta electric, emission-free and full of emotions.

For Opel, the Manta GSe ElektroMOD is the answer to this growing community of fans who transform classic cars like the Manta into so-called RestoMods, with modern technologies and a new design. We have already seen it a few weeks ago with the Renault 4. The new Manta is 100 percent electric, sporty like a real Opel GSe and the initials MOD in his name are a play on words for his technical and stylistic modifications, as well as for a MODERN and sustainable lifestyle.

From 4 cylinders to an electric motor

The Opel Manta reinvents itself to adapt to the new times. And since sustainability rules, the four-cylinder engine under the iconic Opel black hood now gives way to a 108 kW / 147 hp electric motor. The mythical acronym GSe is still fully in force since the “e” in GSe now refers to electrification. In addition, the new GSe becomes the most powerful Manta A produced to date at the Opel premises. In 1974 and 1975, the Manta GT / E was the most powerful model of the first generation; with 77 kW / 105 hp. The 2021 Electric Blanket offers a maximum torque of 255 Nm from the first moment in which you step on the accelerator. Now the driver has the option to manually switch with the original four-speed gearbox or simply select fourth gear and drive in automatic mode; power is always transmitted to the rear wheels. Thus, the Manta remains a classic sports car, with an innovative and modernized transmission.

Its lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 31 kWh, which gives you a average autonomy of about 200 kilometers. Like the production Opel Corsa-e and Opel Mokka-e, the Manta GSe also recovers energy during braking and stores it in the battery. The usual charging is carried out through a 9.0 kW on-board charger prepared for single-phase and three-phase charging. This means that something less than four hours to fully charge the battery of the Manta.

Everything to led technology

The image of the Manta GSe presents the new face of Opel. While the Manta A has served as a source of inspiration for the design language “Vizor” of the Mokka and Crossland, ElektroMOD now reveals the new “Pixel-Vizor” that spans the entire width of the grill. The GSe Blanket You can communicate with your surroundings through all this surface of this LED display. Thus, on its new front it is written “My German heart has been ELEKTRified”. Or “I’m on a zero-emission electrical mission” and it instantly shows the silhouette of a Manta Ray hovering over the Pixel-Vizor. LED technology is also used in the integrated daytime running lights, the headlamps and the eye-catching three-dimensional taillights.

Neon yellow paint contrasts with its distinctive black hood. The wheel arches house some 17-inch light-alloy wheels specially designed by Ronal, with 195/40 R17 tires at the front and 205/40 R17 at the rear. The boot features the word “Manta” in the new modern Opel typeface. The original chrome fender trims have disappeared, as was the case in its time with many of Irmscher’s tuning and competition cars, as well as other preparers.

Neoclassical interior

The interior is quite minimalist and go to the essentials. The classic instrumentation with round watches now gives way to the Opel Pure Panel premiered in the new Mokka. Two large 12-inch and 10-inch integrated widescreen displays, and oriented to the driver, are responsible for offering the most relevant information to the driver, such as the battery charge level and range. And the music reaches your ears through a Bluetooth device from the legendary Marshall amplifier brand.

The sports seats, with a decorative yellow center line, are inherited from the Opel Adam S. And in the driver’s hands, a three-spoke Petri steering wheel that maintains the style of the seventies thanks to the yellow marker at the 12 o’clock position. For the surfaces of the passenger compartment and the paneling of the doors, bet on the matt gray, a color that blends perfectly with the other yellow and black elements of this neoclassical. The roof of the passenger compartment is lined with soft Alcantara.