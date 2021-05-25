Opel Manta GSe ElektroMod: a classic converted

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

With the launch of the new Opel Mokka we have witnessed a unique evolution in the image of the German firm. Far from looking to the future, designers have looked back to develop a avant-garde as well as classic concept. The Opel Vizor, the front end that we have not stopped talking about since that launch, is based on a model as iconic as it is mature: the Opel Manta. After months of praise and recognition, the PSA group brand has decided to take the definitive step, recovering the Manta de more than 50 years agos. Of course, it does so under the sustainable philosophy that governs its offices today, so under its black hood we do not find an engine thermal but an electric of 147 CV. The 31 kW lithium-ion battery gives this unique Phoenix up to 200 kilometers of autonomy.

Unfortunately it is not a vehicle to be produced in series. Opel wanted to show what it is capable of, as Peugeot did with the e-Legend that so many sighs compiled in its official presentation. Your own name, ElektroMOD, comes from restomod lingo, which tries to recover classic cars and turn them into current models. This time the brand itself has been in charge of bringing the Opel Manta back to life under the designation GSe. The most curious of all? Despite its electric propulsion, it retains rear-wheel drive and is driven through a four-speed manual gearbox.

This work of art, because it cannot be called otherwise, has succeeded in intertwining past and present in an excellent way. We see it in the nose, which has replaced the previous Manta grill with a screen capable of showing signs, the Opel logo and host the light clusters. Inside, more of the same, with a classic three-spoke steering wheel but two driver-facing displays. In short, the lightning brand wanted us to dream of an electrified future with the dose of tribute that true petrolheads need. If you want to know more about this Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD keep reading the gallery and be amazed with the video of its launch.