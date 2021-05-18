Opel Insignia Grand Sport test

Life goin ‘nowhere, somebody help me Bee Gees (Saturday Night Fever, 1977)

Within the history of Opel as a Brand we find many illustrious models within the segment of the largest in the class. Saloons that were previously called representation in which a wide habitability and good benefits are combined. For generations the Vectra has been the model that has held the banner of the German brand in this type of car with great sales results and with highly appreciated variants such as the popular sports variants or those with the family body.

Model analyzed

Opel Insignia Grand Sport

Engine and finish

GS Line 2.0T 200 CV

Power

200 hp

Maximum speed

235 Kmh

Acceleration o-100

7.7 s

Long wide high

4897/1863/1455 mm

Maximum power RPM

200 hp 6,000 rpm

Maximum torque Nm / RPM

250 Nm 4,000 rpm

Gearbox

9 speed automatic

Web

https://www.opel.es/

Price

47,933 euros

With the departure of the Vectra from the market, in 2008 Opel opted for a new model to defend that terrain that had so successfully maintained the Vectra and the Insignia nation. Although with a profound modernization of appearance and from a technological point of view, the Insignia continues to inherit the same hallmarks from the Vectra. We had the opportunity to test the Insignia of the first and second generation, but time passes and we are already ahead of the third generation of the Insignia.

New Opel Insignia

This model called Insignia Grand Sport is therefore an update of the one launched in 2017. In general terms, the effect that Opel seeks with this new model is the same as with previous generations: to provide modern and sporty lines that rejuvenate the appearance of the car. . And when looking at the design of this new Insignia the conclusion is that it is a success. It is a large car that practically retains the already generous measurements of the previous generation, but with some design tweaks.

On the front we find a new bumper in which the fog lights are integrated on the sides and new headlights with matrix technology. The design and size of the grill has also been changed, which is larger than in the previous generation. In the center of this grille, the chrome line that crossed it in the shape of a wing has been replaced by a continuous line that also joins in the central logo. The lower air inlet has also been enlarged and its design changed.

If the profile line of the car has not changed if not for longer and sharper lines to underline the aerodynamics of the body, the rear part has hardly changed either, where we find darker headlights and exhaust outlets. New design that give it a more sporty look. The exterior result is a very subtle update but one that provides a very successful touch of modernity and sportiness.

Little change inside

The changes are even less evident in the interior of the Insignia, which continues to sport an imposing appearance. In the front, both the driver and the passenger are covered by the dashboard and the central tunnel very high but with plenty of space to be without stress. The finishes and materials are of high quality and the effect is that of a high class car with good details throughout such as the padded center armrest covered in imitation leather with stitching, the similarly finished steering wheel as well as the upper part. dashboard.

The ergonomic AGR type seats in the tested model continue to be one of the strengths for comfort and support in addition to the excellent driving posture, somewhat lower than in other similar sedans, which gives it a point of sportiness when it comes to riding. get behind the wheel. The part of the instrumentation behind the wheel is also practically identical with a very sporty dial design. The central sphere is digital and can show different information in addition to the speed of the vehicle, while on the two sides the engine revolutions are shown on the left, along with consumption and autonomy, and on the right, temperature and fuel level in addition to the Battery charge.

New infotainment system

The infotainment system is also the same, with a 9-inch screen and somewhat updated graphics, although it is not quite modern compared to other competing systems. Of course, the operation of the system is impeccable and it is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android auto. The set of driving assistance systems is very complete with a pedestrian detection system, which now also works with the radar that is activated when reversing, active cruise control, emergency braking, blind spot detector, signals traffic in addition to the most common.

At the rear we find comfortable and spacious rear seats with plenty of legroom but, as in the previous Insignia, the problem with these seats is height. The aerodynamic shape of the bodywork is the main culprit for not having headroom if the passengers have a certain height. Otherwise the comfort is equivalent to that of the front seats with excellent upholstery and trim. On the other hand, the passengers in the back only have two ventilation outlets and there are no USB charging sockets or other accessories that we find in other models.

The boot of the Insignia is large, although being a saloon with that sporty design that we have already pointed out, it does not fully take advantage of the possibilities of a car of its length. However, the 490 liters of capacity that it allows does not seem to be easy for us to fall short. There is plenty of room to insert cargo thanks to the generously sized gate so operation is comfortable. Also easy to operate the mechanism to fold down the rear seats.

Dynamic test

For the dynamic test and as always we stop to analyze the mechanics that propels this imposing Opel. In this case, it is a two-liter gasoline engine that has a turbocharger and intercooler to achieve a generous 200 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. A good card of credentials that is accompanied by a sophisticated nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It seems more than enough to move this Opel with ease.

The first thing we liked about the Insignia Grand Sport is that its behavior is progressive. Although we opt for the sports mode, which activates a more immediate shift behavior and pedal response, we have not seen it behave abruptly, although it revs up happily and smoothly with power reserve from 1,500 laps. to get out of almost any situation. In this way we can go calmly in the city and squeeze the horses only on the road.

We also liked the ride comfort that it retains from previous generations with good insulation from both exterior noise and bumps and uneven terrain. For the rest, we found it to be a precise car when cornering, even at a high speed, with a good feeling behind the wheel and safety when making sudden maneuvers, as well as brakes at the height and weight of a car capable of maintaining speeds of cruise high.

The propulsion system allows the engine to deactivate two of the cylinders to lower fuel consumption when we do not need all the power that the car is capable of providing. This, together with the nine-speed automatic transmission, means that we can keep consumption quite low, especially on the road if we stay in the vicinity of 100 kilometers per hour in ninth gear. It is curious that although we can activate the manual change of the gears with the gear lever, it does not have paddles on the steering wheel for this same task.

Conclusions

The Opel Insignia remains an excellent travel companion in which some technical elements have been refined and the exterior design adjusted to update it without abandoning the positive virtues that we could see in previous generations. It is a model that maintains a very good balance between an interesting price and finishes and features that must be taken into account for a vehicle with a large dose of comfort and good performance.

This is a round car that could use some updates to the infotainment system or to have paddles on the steering wheel. We really liked the engine that provides more than enough power with an elasticity that is already taken for granted in this type of drive but is not so easy to achieve. This together with the excellent automatic transmission make the Opel Insignia Grand Sport a safe bet if you need a car of this size and good quality.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

This new version of the Insignia preserves all the benefits of previous generations with good comfort and finishes and an engine with excellent performance.

