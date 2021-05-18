Opel grandland x opel crossland colombia test

Not that it has very bold strokes or ‘weird’ solutions for its segment. But, without a doubt, the new Grandland X is a different vehicle than what Opel used to us in these latitudes when it rolled with models that arrived from Brazil from the hand of Chevrolet and some were emblematic as the Chevette, Corsa and Monza. Others, sporadically like the familiar Zafira and the Astra sedan, sustained the brand that at that time was the arm of General Motors in Europe and extrapolated its products to Latin America.

His conventional line is the first thing to stand out. The floating roof and mirrors, both in contrasting black, the two-tone wheels or the full-led light package with daytime DRLs show the influence of the new owners of this brand, which was integrated into what is now known as the Stellantis group, the which, at the head of Fiat and its subsidiaries, it controls Opel, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Chrysler and Jeep, which add to the traditional patterns of the German house with which they are injecting their models with a modernity vaccine to stand out from the competitors in their segments.

Not surprisingly, the Grandland X inherits the successful 1.6-liter turbo engine with 163 horsepower and 240 Nm of torque with a six-speed automatic transmission from the Peugeot 3008 and 5008: This SUV is built on that same platform at the Opel plant located in Eisenach (Germany), while the compact and smaller Crossland, recently arrived from Zaragoza (Spain), is equipped with a turbocharged three-cylinder machine and 1,200 cm3 of displacement, just like that of the new Peugeot 2008.

In the Grandland X we note the good behavior of the engine and the gearbox with Quickshift technology, very precise when using manual mode and smooth staggering between changes if you opt for automatic driving.

Turbocharger intervention at 1,500-2,000 rpm is almost imperceptible too, and allows an acceptable takeoff when the accelerator is pressed decisively when passing or propelling the vehicle on a hill, a behavior in which the good weight / power ratio of 8.8 kilos puts its grain of sand.

This Opel SUV also inherited the suspension of the Peugeot mentioned above, hence it feels a bit stiff like those, especially when it goes over the curls of many of our streets. This behavior reveals the short travel of the shock absorbers, a very advantageous condition if the pace is pressed on the road, but ‘shocking’ (in every sense of the word) on bad pavements. Finally, it is a German vehicle that must run reliably at the high speeds of these highways and for that it has to rest on a strong spring that gives it the best support in the curves.

But despite its affinity with the French, the Opel Grandland X SUV has its own personality. After all, she is German in this regard too, which means a practical interior, without so many washers, but with enough for a comfortable life on board for five passengers, which have advantages such as automatic air conditioning in two zones and an audio installation with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link in the two equipment programmed for our country: Edition and Elegance.

This last version was the one that came to our hands with differences in the comfort systems and driving aids compared to the less equipped model. The panoramic roof without opening, for example, is exclusive here, as is the touchscreen eight inches (seven in the proposed Edition) to manipulate the sound installation described above and the browser. The 360-degree camera with forward and backward sensors is also reflected in it, as does the seven-inch monitor with the conventional reverse one.

The ignition and door opening, as well as the hands-free tailgate operation, are also specific to this particular version, which includes heated steering wheel and front seats – electrically adjustable eight-way and lumbar support for the driver and four-way, also electric, for the passenger—, as well as a wireless charger for the cell phone, located inside the central glove compartment with armrests.

The parking assistant, which looks for the ideal place to locate the vehicle and takes control of the steering wheel when the entry or exit maneuver is carried out in parallel or perpendicular, is present in both models, as rain-sensing windshield wipers, dynamic light bulbs that intensify the beam of light according to the rudder movement and cruise control with speed limiter.

Both proposals, Edition and Elegance, have the same security package, with six airbags, hill start assist, Isofix anchors with Top Tether for child seats, light sensor and Adas driver aid system, highlighted by fatigue, blind spot and lane departure alerts (with front camera), traffic sign recognition and automatic high beam switching.

Keys

– It measures 4,477 in length, 1,856 in total width and 1,609 in height, with a wheelbase of 2,675 millimeters, and its cabin is comfortable enough for five occupants.

– The grill shows the logo flanked by two silver moldings and by the dynamic full led (Elegance) and LEDs on the Edition model. Both versions include explorers.

– The side mirrors have demisting and courtesy light, and they close automatically when the vehicle doors are locked (without key intervention on Elegance version).

– The wheels are 18 inches on the Elegance version and 17 on the Edition model, and they house disc brakes on all four wheels with emergency braking assistant.

Price

The Opel Grandland X Elegance costs 124 million pesos and the Edition model costs 110 million, the two versions present in the country.

Data

* Opel Automobile was born in 1899, in Rüsselsheim (Germany), although it started in 1862 as a factory for sewing machines and, later, for bicycles. Today, it belongs to the Stellantis conglomerate, where it shares a platform with the copies of the Fiat, Chrysler and PSA groups (Citroën, Peugeot, DS).

* 514 Liters of cargo capacity has the trunk of the Opel Grandland X SUV, expandable to 1,652 with the rear seatbacks folded 60/40.

Austere interior

Inside the doors, the Grandland X is rather conservative, but with a few different design details, such as the fuel and temperature markers located in a separate niche above the speedometer and odometer (all analog), and the central display , integrated into the dash in such a way that it seems to be part of the vents. The door and console materials are made of good quality plastic and the heated steering wheel, as well as the seats (heated at the front) are made of leather in the Elegance version.

Commanding the Crossland

This compact SUV from Opel also came into our hands wearing the new line that will surely be incorporated into other models and highlighted by a front with adaptive led headlights similar to those of its bigger sister, located on the side and side of a black plastic that simulates the grill, which is actually under the bumper. The Elegance model, already present in the country, also includes a 360-degree camera and parking assistant, and walks with a 1,200 cm3 turbo engine that achieves 110 horsepower and 205 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm. It costs 83 million pesos.

Data sheet

Opel Grandland X Elegance / 124 million pesos / Germany

ENGINE: 1,598 cm3 turbo

POWER: 163 horses at 6,000 rpm

TORQUE: 240 Nm at 1,700 rpm

CASE: 6-speed Quickshift

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 6 airbags, Isofix anchors, fatigue alerts, blind spot and lane departure (with front camera), traffic sign recognition

BODYWORK: SUV

Honda CR-V City Plus / 127.5 million pesos / Mexico

ENGINE: 2,353 cm3

POWER: 186 horses at 6,400 rpm

TORQUE: 244 Nm at 3,900 rpm

CASE: CVT with Sport and Low

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 6 airbags, stability control, rear view camera, child seat anchors, traction control, brake assist

BODYWORK: SUV

Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring / 120.4 million pesos / Japan

ENGINE: 2.488 cm3

POWER: 188 horses at 6,000 rpm

TORQUE: 252 Nm at 4,000 rpm

CASE: 6 gears Activematic

TRACTION: 4×2 SAFETY: 6 airbags, stability and traction controls, blind spot and cross traffic monitoring, hill start assist, child seat anchors BODYWORK: SUV

Nissan x-trail advance / 122 million pesos / Mexico

ENGINE: 2.5 liters

POWER: 169 horses at 6,000 rpm

TORQUE: 233 Nm at 4,000 rpm

CASE: 7-speed XTronic CVT

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 6 airbags, hill start assist, descent control, camera, blind spot sensor, cross traffic alert

BODYWORK: SUV

Peugeot 3008 Allure / 126 million pesos / France

ENGINE: 1,598 cm3 turbo

POWER: 165 horses at 6,000 rpm

TORQUE: 240 Nm at 1,400 rpm

CASE: 6-speed Quickshift

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 6 airbags, lane stay and blind spot alert, hill start and descent systems, 360 degree vision camera

BODYWORK: SUV

Toyota RAV 4 XLE / 120 million pesos / Japan

ENGINE: 1,987 cm3

POWER: 170 horses at 6,600 rpm

TORQUE: 203 Nm at 4,400-4,900 rpm

CASE: 10 CVT gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 7 airbags, cruise control, light and rain sensors, Isofix anchor for child seats, parking assistant, ABS with brake distribution

BODYWORK: SUV

