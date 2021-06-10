Opel Grandland MY2021: Loses the X but gains in attractiveness and technology

The Opel Grandland X marked the return of the German firm to D-SUV segment. The maligned Antara failed to captivate the public perhaps because its cousin, the Chevrolet Captiva, offered a better price-to-product ratio. But in addition, this all-road also marked a turning point in the history of the firm. The reason is simple: it was the second model created together with the PSA Group. Now, after four years on sale, it receives a great restyling.

Since it was presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Opel’s evolution has been very important. So much so that it is now included under the umbrella of the Stellantis Group. In addition, the brand’s creative team has created a new aesthetic code. These wickers have served as the basis to give a twist to his concept. But in addition, there is another novelty: the Opel Grandland loses the X as in the Mokka and Crosslands.

The image of the Opel Grandland is refreshed by premiering the front Opel Vizor

If we take a look at the aesthetics of the renewed Opel Grandland we see that it integrates the front Opel Vizor. This new design language was released by the second generation of the Mokka and, little by little, it will reach the rest of the models in the range. The most important will not take long to become official and, as you well know, it is the next installment of the Opel Astra. In any case, it stands out for the inclusion of unpublished matrix LED optics.

But it is not the only change that its front undergoes. The Grill becomes closed and the LED daytime running light It appears to be joined in the center by the chrome frame on the outside. The bumper and the air intakes are also new, contrasting with the rest of the elements that are kept as is. This makes the integration seem less than successful. Especially because of the black lampshade that extends through the outer area of ​​the headlights.

Test Opel Grandland X 2.0 diesel 177 CV and Ultimate finish

The side view is the one that assumes the least changes. It basically adopts new alloy wheels or shades in contrast to the black roof. Where evolution is most palpable is behind. The optics slightly modify the interior pattern and take on LED technology. In addition, under the Opel logo they have placed the word Grandland in larger letters. This solution is what we have also seen in the teasers of the new Astra.

The renewed cabin is chaired by the Opel Pure Panel

However, the exterior of the Opel Grandland is not the only thing that changes. The cabin design improves a lot, especially due to the inclusion of Opel Pure Panel. As we already have the Astra, it presents a generously sized central screen to the driver and passenger. They are really two joined by a black frame. One is for him configurable digital instrument cluster and another to rule the renewed infotainment system.

As standard, all Grandland versions include: Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Drowsiness Detection and Cruise Control

But this is not the only thing, because it also adds new vents or controls with more current spellings. In terms of endowment, the jewel in the crown comes from the hand of the new night vision system. Thanks to an infrared camera, it can detect animals and pedestrians up to 100 meters away. As a complement there is a 360º vision camera, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function (associated with the automatic transmission) or lane keeping system.

Mechanical range? At the moment it is unknown …

To finish the review of the renewed Opel Grandland we must talk about its mechanical offer. The problem is that the house of Rüsselsheim has not wanted to release a pledge on the matter. However, you don’t have to be a lynx to know that the Hybrid version will remain in the range. We know this because it is with the last name that they have pressed it and, in addition, we have an image that shows the internal organs of the hybrid powertrain that it shares with the Peugeot 3008.

To know the rest of the details we will have to wait a little longer. According to Opel, they will publish this information in a few weeks, although it gives us that the wait will not be very long. Meanwhile, what did you think of its evolution? Do you like it or did you expect more?

Source – Opel