Opel grandland 2022 update | Motor

With the adoption of the front Opel Vizor that we already see in several models of the brand, including the Crossland that is marketed in Colombia, headlights inherited from the Insignia, digital instrument panel and a good arsenal of driving assistance, Opel presented the update of the Grandland that also eliminates the X at the end of his name.

Ahead, the Opel Grandland 2022 leaves aside the previous grill and adopts the design that they have called Opel Vizor with the shiny black stripe, accompanied on each side by some adaptive led headlights (IntelliLux Led) inherited from the Insignia, which are composed of 84 diodes in each lighthouse. The upper part carries daytime running lighting and the main lighting adapts according to conditions to provide an optimal beam without dazzling oncoming traffic.

These changes are accompanied by a new front bumper and although there are no complete images of the rear, we can see a larger emblem with a tab at the topas well as the word Grandland in the center.

Moving inside the new Opel Grandland 2022 incorporates the Opel Pure Panel instrument panel composed of a fully digital display that is complemented by the central display that can be up to 10 inches. The center console and transmission tunnel were also redesigned, including the new gear lever.

Speaking about on-board technology, the main novelty of the Opel Grandland 2022 is the night vision system (Night Vision) that by means of an infrared camera it can detect animals and pedestrians at a distance of up to 100 meters and alerts the driver to its presence on the instrument panel display.

An adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function has also been adopted in traffic (resumes driving after being stopped), there is a 360 ° panoramic camera, blind spot assistant, lane departure alert, recognition of traffic signs, among others.

Mechanically Opel has not confirmed if there will be updates for the Grandland 2022 but announcing a hybrid engine It will surely maintain the same 1.6-liter turbo that in conjunction with two electric motors achieves 296 horsepower of power and 450 Nm of torque that can be sent to all four wheels.

Along with these specifications, Opel will finish revealing all the data and prices of the Grandland 2022 in the coming weeks with a view to starting its commercialization in the European market by next September.

