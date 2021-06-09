Opel Grandland 2021: photos and official information

The Opel grandland it has just received a major facelift, coinciding with about the middle of its business life cycle. And in my opinion it was a really necessary facelift: the Opel Grandland not only loses the “X” of its name, but also gains in personality and character, in my opinion the main lack of an SUV that objectively was already a car competitive. The Opel Grandland 2021 receives the Opel Vizor on its front and a new generation technological endowment. Join us to know it.

The main change of the Opel Grandland is in its front. It incorporates the “Opel Vizor”, a characteristic dark grille in which the optics are integrated. These optics are new and are of the matrix LED type. They are called IntelliLux LED Pixel Light, and each headlamp has 84 LEDs They are individually activated and deactivated, being especially practical when driving at night – they do not dazzle other cars, but they perfectly illuminate our path. The more LEDs per headlamp, the more accurate the lighting.

The roof of the car can be painted in a different color than the bodywork.

In addition, the front bumper has been redesigned, and at the rear, the name of the car is present in large letters in the center of the tailgate. It is not the configuration that we like the most, but at least, they have not done without the brand logo. In summary, aesthetic changes play in favor of the Grandland and they give it the personality it desperately needed – plus a clear family resemblance to the Opel Crossland and Opel Mokka. Inside we also have a big change, and it is the dashboard called “Pure Panel”.

This name hides a dual display module slightly oriented towards the driver. In the most equipped versions, these screens reach 10 inches. They are made up of digital instrumentation and a brand new infotainment equipment, with neat graphics and full Apple CarPlay / Android Auto integration. Fortunately, although many functions are built into these displays, physical controls are retained for climate control, or the selection of driving modes.

The first deliveries of the Opel Grandland 2021 will take place in autumn.

Other novelties are a 360 degree camera system, ideal for parking assistance, and the Highway Integration Assist system, an adaptive cruise control with lane centering, automatic adaptation to speed limits and stop and automatic start at stops. There are no changes in terms of engines, which range from 130 hp for the most basic diesel and gasoline versions, to 300 hp for the dual-engine plug-in version and 300 hp of combined power.